Sabarimala re-opens LATEST updates: Activist Rahul Easwar, president of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena which is among the outfits spearheading the protests, in a video message on Sunday said, "Like police, we are also fully prepared".
As the Lord Ayyappa temple opens on Monday for a special puja, a thick security cover has been put in place after violent protests were witnessed last month against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine. Orders banning assembly of four or more people have been imposed in Sabarimala and nearby areas, police said on Sunday.
Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed to ensure smooth 'darshan' and security of devotees, a move that came in for criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP and the Congress for such fortification. If necessary, around 30 women police personnel in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 would be deployed at 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex) for security, they said.
Women police have entered the Lord Ayyappa temple for the first time in the history of the Sabrimala pilgrimage. Reports from the hill shrine said that 15 women police above the age of 50 have reached the temple premises. They have been deployed to to deal with the women protestors.
Pathnamthitta Superintendent of Police T Narayanan told PTI that all arrangements have been made for devotees to have smooth 'darshan.' Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already reached Erumeli and they will be permitted to go to 'sannidhanam' only tomorrow. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc, banning assembly of four or more people, is in force at Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight on Saturday.
This is the second time the hill temple would open for 'darshan' after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into it. The temple had witnessed high drama in October following frenzied protests leading to around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 being prevented from reaching it and police and the agitators fighting a pitched battle over the LDF government's decision to implement the court order. The shrine would open at 5 pm Monday for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja slated for Tuesday, marking the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, and close at 10 pm on Tuesday.
Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboodiri would jointly open the temple doors and light the lamp at the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum). Devaswom minister, Kadakampally Surendran, said the government would ensure complete protection to believers. So far no women in the 'barred' age group had approached police for protection to offer prayers at the hill shrine, he said.
A high-level meeting of senior police officers was held to take stock of the situation. During last month's pujas, media persons were attacked by a section of protesters and police had to face criticism. Dismissing reports that media was being restrained from going to Sabarimala, Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behara said there was no bar on entry of journalists. No restriction of any sort has been imposed on media persons, he said. "To ensure necessary protection to the media, we are not allowing them now. As soon as security arrangements are complete, media will be allowed in Sabarimala and nearby places."
The Pandalam royal family, closely associated with the Ayyappa shrine, said it was "pained" at the heavy security in and around Sabarimala. "Saddened that devotees will have to offer prayers at the shrine amid thick police cover," it said. Protesting the apex court verdict, a 'prayer yagna' will be held, the family said.
Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a platform of right-wing outfits, including VHP, appealed to media houses not to depute women journalists in the menstrual age group to cover the developments in Sabarimala. In its letter to editors, a copy of which was released to the media, it said even the entry of women journalists belonging to this age group as part of their job was also
likely to aggravate the situation. The samiti alleged that even though the Supreme Court has decided to hear the review and writ petitions on the issue on 13 November, the state government was intentionally ignoring the "mass movement" against the judgement and was trying to "hastily" enforce it using police force.
"In such a situation, the devotees are left with no other choice but to continue with the peaceful agitation," it said. Objecting to the samithi's appeal, the Network of Women in Media, India said it was 'unjustified' and 'unacceptable interference' in the functioning of the media and an 'unfair obstacle' in the way of journalists who happen to be women wishing to cover an important story of public interest. "We believe that the Samithi's stand amounts to depriving women journalists of their right to respond to the call of professional duty and responsibility. It also goes against the freedom of expression and right to information that are fundamental rights to which all citizens are entitled," it said.
Meanwhile, activist Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena that is among the outfits spearheading the protests, in a video message said, "Like police, we are also fully prepared". Easwar, belonging to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala thantris, was arrested twice last month in connection with the protests in and around Sabarimala against the government's decision to implement the court verdict and also for making certain remarks. He is out on bail.
Noting that the situation in Sabarimala was "explosive," Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran accused the CPM-led LDF government of 'failing' to handle it. Thousands of police personnel had been deployed in Sabarimala which was akin to "challenging and suppressing" the devotees, he alleged.
BJP leader MT Ramesh warned that any attempt by police to hinder devotees from visiting Sabarimala would lead to "serious repercussions." Police would not be allowed to inspect the 'irumudikettu' (offerings devotees carry for lord ayyappa), he said. So far, 3,731 people have been arrested and 545 cases registered in connection with last month's violence. BJP and various Hindu outfits are on a warpath against the Left-front government over its decision not to seek a review of the top court verdict.
Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 10:02 AM
Highlights
Pandalam royal family says Ayyappa temple going through 'tough times'
As a part of the Chithira Atha Visesham ritual, there will be special pooja for the last king of Travancore Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma in addition to regular rituals are performed at Ayyappa temple including the Sahasrabhishekam, the Kalabhishekam, the Pushpabhishekam. And after the Chithira Aattam the temple shall be closed at 10 pm on Tuesday.
However, the representatives of the Pandalam royal family, the custodian of the jewellery of the Sabarimala temple, said the temple was passing through "tough times" as the temple town had been taken over by the police. The family said that it was also "pained" at the heavy security in and around Sabarimala. "Saddened that devotees will have to offer prayers at the shrine amid thick police cover," it said. Protesting the apex court verdict, a 'prayer yagna' will be held, the family was quoted as saying by PTI.
Hindu groups urge media outlets to not send women reporters to cover the Sabarimala protests
Meanwhile, several Hindu outfits in Kerala agitating against the entry of women of menstrual age into the famous Sabarimala Temple have urged media outlets not to depute women journalists to cover the issue. The 'appeal' was issued by Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right-wing outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Aikyavedi, ahead of the temple's brief opening, which will be the second time after the Supreme Court allowed entry of girls and women in the age group of 10-50 into it.
Temple to open at 5 pm today, close at 10 pm on Tuesday
The shrine would open at 5 pm Monday for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja slated for Tuesday, marking the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, and will close at 10 pm on Tuesday itself.
Ayyappa devotees and Kerala Police fight over document verification requirement for going to the shrine
Ayyappa devotees and the police engaged in a wordy duel at Nilakkal, the main gateway to the Sabarimala hill shrine as the police has sought identity proof, phone number and address from the devotees going to the base camp at Pampa. Suresh, a devotee, said that a large number of devotees detained at Nilakkal had surrounded the police when they insisted on showing the documents to be allowed to proceed further. The police have stopped collecting the details following the protests.
Women police personnel enter the shrine for the first time
Women police have entered the Lord Ayyappa temple for the first time in the history of the Sabrimala pilgrimage. Reports from the hill shrine said that 15 women police above the age of 50 have reached the temple premises. They have been deployed to to deal with the women protestors.
Meanwhile, though the police has agreed to allow the media to go to the temple in the morning, they are still detained at Pampa.
Stranded devotees launch protests, get into arguments with police personnel
Ayyappa devotees stranded at Erumeli, 27 kilometres from Nilakkal, have launched a protest there after their vehicles were stopped by the police. The vehicles of devotees are being detained at Erumeli due to lack of space at the main gateway. The devotees, who include many who have come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, launched the protests by chanting Ayyappa songs after a heated argument with the police.
10:02 (IST)
Police conducting checks at various points on way to Ayyappa shrine
Heavy police deployed is seen at the Nilakkal base camp.
09:55 (IST)
Watch: Devotees chant in protest at Erumeli, one of the entry points to the shrine
Video courtesy: TK Devasia
09:44 (IST)
Situation in Kerala 'explosive', political parties target Pinarayi Vijayan govt
Noting that the situation in Sabarimala was "explosive," Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran accused the CPM-led LDF government of 'failing' to handle it. Thousands of police personnel had been deployed in Sabarimala which was akin to "challenging and suppressing" the devotees, he alleged.
Whereas, BJP leader MT Ramesh warned that any attempt by police to hinder devotees from visiting Sabarimala would lead to "serious repercussions." Police would not be allowed to inspect the 'irumudikettu' (offerings devotees carry for Lord Ayyappa), he said.
BJP and various Hindu outfits are on a warpath against the Left-front government over its decision not to seek a review of the top court verdict. As of Sunday, the police had registered 545 cases and arrested 3,731 persons who protested in October when the temple opened for six days. Only around 100 people are still in jail, while the rest have secured bail.
09:37 (IST)
Rahul Easwar says he is 'fully prepared', shares mobile number with protestors
Activist Rahul Easwar, president of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena which is among the outfits spearheading the protests, in a video message on Sunday said, "Like police, we are also fully prepared".
Easwar, belonging to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala thantris, was arrested twice in October in connection with the protests in and and around Sabarimala against the government's decision to implement the court verdict and also for making certain remarks. He is currently out on bail.
09:28 (IST)
No woman has asked for police protection to go to the shrine; no restrictions on media persons: Kerala Police
Pathanamthitta district Superintendent of Police T Narayanan said there had been no request from women to enter the shrine till Sunday. "So far no women in the 'barred' age group had approached police for protection to offer prayers at the hill shrine," he told PTI. A high-level meeting of senior police officers was held to take stock of the situation.
However, dismissing reports that media was being restrained from going to Sabarimala, Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behara said there was no bar on entry of journalists. "No restriction of any sort has been imposed on media persons," the top cop added. "To ensure necessary protection to the media, we are not allowing them now. As soon as security arrangements are complete, media will be allowed in Sabarimala and nearby places."
09:25 (IST)
Pandalam royal family says Ayyappa temple going through 'tough times'
As a part of the Chithira Atha Visesham ritual, there will be special pooja for the last king of Travancore Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma in addition to regular rituals are performed at Ayyappa temple including the Sahasrabhishekam, the Kalabhishekam, the Pushpabhishekam. And after the Chithira Aattam the temple shall be closed at 10 pm on Tuesday.
However, the representatives of the Pandalam royal family, the custodian of the jewellery of the Sabarimala temple, said the temple was passing through "tough times" as the temple town had been taken over by the police. The family said that it was also "pained" at the heavy security in and around Sabarimala. "Saddened that devotees will have to offer prayers at the shrine amid thick police cover," it said. Protesting the apex court verdict, a 'prayer yagna' will be held, the family was quoted as saying by PTI.
09:19 (IST)
Hindu groups urge media outlets to not send women reporters to cover the Sabarimala protests
Meanwhile, several Hindu outfits in Kerala agitating against the entry of women of menstrual age into the famous Sabarimala Temple have urged media outlets not to depute women journalists to cover the issue. The 'appeal' was issued by Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right-wing outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Aikyavedi, ahead of the temple's brief opening, which will be the second time after the Supreme Court allowed entry of girls and women in the age group of 10-50 into it.
09:18 (IST)
Women police force deployed along the way to the Lord Ayyappa shrine
Heavy police deployment is seen at the Pampa base camp of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Image courtesy: TK Devasia
09:12 (IST)
Temple to open at 5 pm today, close at 10 pm on Tuesday
The shrine would open at 5 pm Monday for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja slated for Tuesday, marking the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, and will close at 10 pm on Tuesday itself.
09:00 (IST)
Ayyappa devotees and Kerala Police fight over document verification requirement for going to the shrine
Ayyappa devotees and the police engaged in a wordy duel at Nilakkal, the main gateway to the Sabarimala hill shrine as the police has sought identity proof, phone number and address from the devotees going to the base camp at Pampa. Suresh, a devotee, said that a large number of devotees detained at Nilakkal had surrounded the police when they insisted on showing the documents to be allowed to proceed further. The police have stopped collecting the details following the protests.
08:58 (IST)
Devotees gather at Nilakkal base camp
Police have maintained that they are not restricting the movement of the devotees.
08:55 (IST)
Women police personnel enter the shrine for the first time
Women police have entered the Lord Ayyappa temple for the first time in the history of the Sabrimala pilgrimage. Reports from the hill shrine said that 15 women police above the age of 50 have reached the temple premises. They have been deployed to to deal with the women protestors.
Meanwhile, though the police has agreed to allow the media to go to the temple in the morning, they are still detained at Pampa.
08:54 (IST)
Stranded devotees launch protests, get into arguments with police personnel
Ayyappa devotees stranded at Erumeli, 27 kilometres from Nilakkal, have launched a protest there after their vehicles were stopped by the police. The vehicles of devotees are being detained at Erumeli due to lack of space at the main gateway. The devotees, who include many who have come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, launched the protests by chanting Ayyappa songs after a heated argument with the police.
08:49 (IST)
Devotees to be checked by police at four points along the way to the shrine
The police are checking the devotees going to Sabarimala at four points. Only those coming with irumudi kettu (a double-headed baggage in which pilgrims to the hill shrine carry their things and offering to the deity) are allowed to proceed further. The devotees are being detained at Nilakkal, the main gateway to the hill shrine. They will be allowed to go to the temple 25 kilometres away only in the afternoon.
The devotees will be taken to Pampa, the base camp, in the state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. A large number of devotees, who have come from far away places in Kerala and the neighbouring states are stranded at Nilakkal since Sunday night.
08:46 (IST)
Thousands Kerala Police personnel to keep an eye on protestors as Sabarimala temple opens gates again
Protesters and police are poised for a face-off as the Sabarimala hill shrine opens doors to devotees at 5 pm on Monday for a special ritual celebrating the birthday of erstwhile Travancore King Sree Chithira Tirunal. While the protestors have vowed to prevent women between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa temple, over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed around the hill shrine to thwart their attempt.
Since the Hindu outfits opposing the Supreme Court verdict have planned to field women to stop young women from trekking the hilltop, the police have kept ready a team 30 women police personnel above the age of 50 at the base camp for deployment in the trouble spots. The male cops deployed along the trekking route and on the temple premises have been armed with weapons.