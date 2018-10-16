Sabarimala protests Latest updates: Grandson of former high priest of Sabarimala Shrine, Rahul Easwar said that the Lord Ayyappa devotees were forced to take the route of Gandhian protests. Citing the example of a massive movement in Tamil Nadu, against the Supreme Court verdict banning the festival of Jallikattu, Easwar said we will also launch peaceful agitation to demand an ordinance to undo the Supreme Court's ruling that threatens our religious beliefs.
The Shiv Sena's Kerala unit has vowed to send a group of activists, who will commit suicide if women who are barred from entering the temple as per its customs attempt to enter the temple. The party will also deploy hundreds of its activists at Nilackkal and Pampa to block women from the menstruating age group.
Women, devotees and journalists alike, were being stopped at Nilakkal from proceeding towards the Sabarimala shrine of Lord Ayyappa. CNN-News18, reported that the protesters have started stopping cars heading towards the traditional trekking routes that lead to Sabarimala temple to check if any women are headed towards the temple.
Amid ongoing protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees over the Supreme Court judgment allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple, Kerala Varma Raja, head of Pandalam royal family said that the apex court verdict was against the sentiments of devotees. He said that the central government should make necessary amendments to protect the rights of the believers.
The Pandalam royal family for ages has been closely interlinked with the lore of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity at Sabarimala. During the annual mandalam festival at the temple between November-January, the male head of the family has privileges to perform certain ceremonies.
"Pandalam royal family follows the rights and rituals of Sabarimala temple. As far as the verdict is concerned, it is against the devotees. We have moved the Supreme Court against this. We will take appropriate step after analysing the outcome of the petition," Raja told media in a press meet.
Raja was here to take part in the protest march organised by Ayyappa Dharma Protection Committee against the 28 September verdict of the five-judge constitution bench, which had in its 4:1 verdict lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.
The Constitution bench had said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
The royal family head said the issue was not political and he was not siding with any political party. He urged that the Centre to make necessary amendments in the law against the apex court decision.
"This is not a political issue. Not siding with any political party. It's a custom, tradition followed by thousands of believers. Central government should make necessary amendments in law with regard to this matter," he said.
Earlier in the day, while inaugurating the protest march at Jantar Mantar, he asked the Kerala Chief Minister to consider the sentiments of the believers.
"Chief Minister must consider the sentiments of the believers. The President of India and the Centre must interfere in the matter," he urged.
The BJP-led NDA had organised the protest against the LDF government's decision not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple by lifting the ban on those between 10-50 years.
The state has been rocked by protests by Congress, BJP and Hindu outfits against the government's move to implement the apex court order.
Meanwhile in Kerala, amid continuing protests on the Sabarimala issue, a temple body which manages the Lord Ayyappa shrine Sunday invited various stakeholders for a meeting to discuss 'various aspects', including preparations for the annual pilgrimage season, beginning next month.
As Various Hindu outfits and Lord Ayyappa devotees have been staging protests over the last few days all over Kerala against implementation of the Supreme Court order, the call for talks is considered an attempt for a consensus.
The three-month-long annual 'Mandalam-Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season of the Sabarimala Temple will begin on 17 November.
Matter complicated by local women's protest, cannot overrule local custom's completely, says Desh Ratan Nigam
Desh Ratan Nigam, an RSS supporter and thinker, said that the matter was far more complicated than a simple case of constitutional rights because the local women and believers of that particular sect are willingly saying they do not want the right to worship in the Sabarimala temple as it is against their customs. He said that more time should have been bought by the govenrment instead of forcing emotionally charged supporters into following the Supreme Court verdict.
Women police officers don’t want to be posted at Sabarimala and offend Ayyappa, says report
According to a report in The Print, several women police officers in Kerala have apparently expressed reservations against being posted at the Sabarimala shrine to ensure implementation of Supreme Court verdict which allowed women's entry into the shrine.
The report suggested that the police personnel were vary of offending the celibate deity. "This puts the state police in a quandary, said a local police officer who did not want to be named. If male police officers are deployed near the steps leading to the sanctum, women pilgrims may object," the report said.
BJP slams Kerala govt over women's entry to shrine, claims Left-front conspiring to destroy hillock shrine
The state unit of BJP has been protesting against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the Sabarimala shrine. The party has also slammed the state government for refusing to file a review petition on the court's ruling.
The BJP, which took out a massive rally against women's proposed entry to shrine on Monday, has alleged that the government is "conspiring" to destroy the hillock shrine. Party state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has warned of a bigger agitation if the government failed to resolve the issue in the next 24 hours.
"We will meet each villager in Kerala and chalk out a massive agitation plan to protect the Sabarimala Temple, its centuries-old traditions and the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees," Mr Pillai said.
Protesting groups send suicide squad to stop women from entering Kerala shrine
The Shiv Sena's Kerala unit has vowed to send a group of activists, who will commit suicide if women who are barred from entering the temple as per its customs attempt to enter the temple. The party will also deploy hundreds of its activists at Nilackkal and Pampa to block women from the menstruating age group.
“We will not allow them to cross Pampa. They would be able to trek on the hill only by stepping over the dead bodies of our workers. Be it Trupti Desai or anyone else, our workers won't let anybody break customs,” Shiv Sena leader Peringamala Aji said.
Devotees eye TDB's bid to establish consensus on women's entry in shrine
Devotees are keenly awaiting the outcome of the talks Travsncore Devaswom Board will be having with stakeholders in Sabarimala to build a consensus over the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple today.
Various devotee organisation expect the board to ease the tension building up at the hill shrine by seeking time to implement the Apex Court order. The tantri (high priest), the Pandalam royal family and two devotee organisations, who will be attending the meeting, are expected to raise this demand at the meeting to temporarily resolve the issue. If the TDB toe the government line of implementing the verdict immediately it would lead to a shodown when the Sabarimala shrine for monthly poojas on Thursday, the first time since the SC lifted the bar on entry of women of the age group of 10' to 50 ,from entering the temple.
Women devotees not allowed beyond Kerala shrine's base camp at Nilakkal, say reports
Women, devotees and journalists alike, were being stopped at Nilakkal from proceeding towards the Sabarimala shrine of Lord Ayyappa. CNN-News18, reported that the protesters have started stopping cars heading towards the traditional trekking routes that lead to Sabarimala temple to check if any women are headed towards the temple.
Meanwhile... Travancore Devaswom Board tries to find a middle path
Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body which manages the Lord Ayyappa shrine has invited various stakeholders for a meeting to discuss 'various aspects', including preparations for the annual pilgrimage season, beginning next month.
TDB president A Padmakumar said the meeting is scheduled to be held on October 16 at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides the Tazhamon tantri family and the Pandalam royals,various stakeholders of the Sabarimala shrine,including Ayyappa Seva Sangam, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, tantri mahamandalam and Yoga Kshema Sabah would be invited for the talks, he said.
Women rights' activists remain defiant, vow to visit shrine despite protests
Amidst strong sentiments against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women in the 10 to 50 age group into the Sabarimala Temple, gender equality activist Trupti Desai said on Saturday that she was still determined to visit it.
Meanwhile, Reshma Nishanth, a 32-year-old native of Kannur district, recently put a Facebook post stating that she would visit the shrine, despite facing backlash from a group of Lord Ayyappa devotees.
Sabarimala temple body may seek time from Supreme Court to implement order
With the Sabarimala temple due to reopen for the first time tomorrow since Supreme Court allowed women’s entry, the Travancore Devaswom Board may seek more time from the Supreme Court to implement its order.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the temple board sources say that the TDB is likely to propose a plan to seek more time to implement the verdict since the row appeared to be getting out of hand.
Lord Ayyappa devotees, Hindu groups resist entry of women to Sabaraimala Shrine
Tension is mounting at Sabarimala with devotee bodies, Hindu organisations and various political outfits gearing up for a show of strength against the Communist-led government’s move to implement the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple when it opens for the five-day monthly pooja on 17 October.
Activists from more than 30 organisations will converge at Nilackkal, the base camp of Sabarimala hill shrine, and Pampa, the base of the hill from where the devotees trek to the temple, to resist the entry of the women between the ages of 10 and 50.
