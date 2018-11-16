Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: Kerala police seeks RSS, Hindu groups' help to dissuade Trupti Desai to leave Cochin Airport

Sabarimala protests LATEST updates: The Kerala Police have sought the help of leaders of the Sangh Parivar and Hindu organisations to dissuade Maharashtra-based woman activist Trupti Desai from going to Sabarimala. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary RV Babu is coordinating the effort. However, Trupti has not been responding to his telephone calls.
Social activist Trupti Desai, who announced that she will attempt entering the Sabarimala shrine on Saturday, was stranded at Kochi airport almost four hours after she landed in Kerala. The protesters have blocked the exit of the airport, reports have said. The shrine opens on Friday for a two-month pilgrimage. The police's attempt to take Trupti out through the cargo area failed as the mob of protesters outside the airport swelled considerably.
Founder-president of the Bhumata Brigade, Desai, had also spearheaded the movement to ensure entry to women at the Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra.
When asked if she was scared for her life (for attempting to enter Sabarimala), Desai replied, “No, because this is a fight for equality. I’m an activist, but I’m also a devotee of God. I led the movement at Shani Shignapur because I’m a devotee. If God doesn’t discriminate among devotees, who are we to?”
An all-party meeting called by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season starting on Friday failed to end the temple row, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP walking out.
After the meeting, Vijayan met representatives of the Pandalam royal family, the Sabarimala Tantri and the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB).
The Opposition accused Vijayan of sticking to his original stand that the government would abide by the apex court directive.
The all-party meeting was called after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its 28 September verdict which allowed all females, including those in the hitherto banned age group of 10-50, to pray at the temple.
The meeting ended when UDF and BJP leaders announced they had to walk out as Vijayan insisted that his government had to abide by the apex court ruling.
Both in his opening and closing remarks, Vijayan insisted that the law of the land was above issues of faith.
"The state government is not at all prejudiced. The Supreme Court on two occasions has made its point very clear. Hence the state government has to abide by the verdict," said Vijayan.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told the media: "This was a golden opportunity for the Kerala government to see things in perspective as the temple opens tomorrow (Friday). But Vijayan was adamant that the temple tradition will have to be breached.
"We just cannot agree to anything that affects the emotions of the Sabarimala devotees. So we felt there was no point in continuing with the meeting," he said.
State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai the meeting was a waste of time.
"The meeting was just dramatics. Its script was done at the CPM headquarters. The attitude of the government is now clear. It is to thrash the devotees who come for the pilgrimage. We will continue with our protests," said Pillai.
A fresh two-month festival season at Sabarimala starts on Friday at 5 pm. It ends on 20 January.
Speaking to the media, Pandalam royal family member KPS Varma said there was no change in their stand on the entry of women into the temple.
"The meeting was very cordial and the chief minister presented his views. We said we will have to talk about it in detail," said Varma.
Sabarimala tantri Kanteraru Rajeeveru said his plea to women was: "Please do not come to the temple."
Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra reached the temple town on Thursday morning to oversee the security arrangements. Around 5,000 police officials will be posted in and around the town.
According to the temple authorities, more than 800 women in the banned age group have already registered in the virtual Q online system to visit the temple.
BJP leader K Surendran alleges Kerala govt trying to secretly take Trupti Desai to Sabarimala
BJP general secretary K Surendran said the devotees will stage protests even at Raj Bhavan and Cliff House, the residences of Governor and Chief Minister, if any women below the age of 50 go there with the intention of entering the Sabarimala temple. Talking to reporters at the airport, he alleged that the government was trying to take Trupti Desai to the temple through dubious means. “We will not allow her to come out of the airport if she remains adamant on her stand. It is better for her to return” he added
Kerala govt deploys zero emission, noiseless electric buses in Sabarimala
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to run 10 electric buses for pilgrims to travel to Sabarimala when the temple opens for the annual 'mandala' pooja festivities on Friday evening.
Over five hours after landing, Trupti Desai still camping at Cochin Airport
Trupti Desai who landed at the Cochin International Airport at 4.40 am today morning is still holed up their. ANI shared pictures of her having breakfast at the airport's waiting area. Meanwhile, the protesters outside the airport refused to budge from their stance as their crowd continued to swell. According to News18, at least 500 protesters are estimated to have been gathered outside the airport premise.
'Will camp at airport for 41 days if needed but won't let Trupti Desai enter Sabarimala'
"We will continue to stay in at the airport all night if required, not just tonight we will be here for the next 41 days. There is no way that we will allow Trupti Desai to leave the airport," Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader K Haridas said speaking to CNN-News18.
Section 144 imposed in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala
Authorities have imposed Section 44 in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala districts ahead of the pilgrimage season starting today. The gates of the temple will be opened at 5pm and will be shut at 10 pm in the night. The temple will remain open for 41 days for the two-month-long Madala-Makkarvilakku puja.
Trupti Desai vows to not leave Kerala until she's allowed at Sabarimala; 'over our bodies,' say devotees
Kerala Police seeks help from RSS, Hindu group leaders to dissuade Trupti Desai from entering Sabarimala
The Kerala Police have sought the help of leaders of the Sangh Parivar and Hindu organisations to dissuade Maharashtra-based woman activist Trupti Desai from going to Sabarimala. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary RV Babu is coordinating the effort. However, Trupti has not been responding to his telephone calls.
Police had appealed to the activist to return considering the protests. However, she has refused to step back. She said she will stay somewhere in Kerala and go to Sabarimala when situation becomes conducive.
Kerala govt allows Devaswom Board to appeal for stay on SC verdict
The government has permitted the Travancore Devaswom Board to approach Supreme Court for more time to implement the verdict. The board is going to hold a meeting today morning to take a final decision on this.
Police attempt to take Trupti out throrugh airport's cargo area fails
The Kerala Police's attempt to end the stalemate at Kochi airport by taking Trupti Desai out through the airport's cargo area failed as protesters caught wind of the move.
'Over our bodies': Sabarimala protesters dare police to take Trupti Desai to Pambha
Crowd of Lord Ayyappa devotees protesting against the entry of women between the age groups of 10 and 55 continued to swell outside the Kochi airport. Protesters lay down on the road asking the police to take her over their bodies as tension gripped the area.
After four hours, Trupti Desai still inside Kochi airport
Founder-president of the Bhumata Brigade, Trupti Desai, had also spearheaded the movement to ensure entry to women at the Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra.
When asked if she was scared for her life (for attempting to enter Sabarimala), Desai replied, “No, because this is a fight for equality. I’m an activist, but I’m also a devotee of God. I led the movement at Shani Shignapur because I’m a devotee. If God doesn’t discriminate among devotees, who are we to?”
