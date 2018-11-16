Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: Dissuade Trupti Desai from continuing her journey, TDP minister asks BJP, Congress

Sabarimala protests LATEST updates: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran urged the BJP and the Congress to persuade Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai to drop her decision to enter the Sabarimala temple and return to Maharashtra. He said that the activist would listen to the leaders of the two parties since she was associated with them. Instead, they are trying to violate her freedom of movement.
In a fresh attack on Congress, the BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya said that activist Trupti Desai had in 2012 contested the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on a Congress ticket.
He went on to accuse the Congress of "shedding every tradition of Hindu society, one step at a time."
The Kerala high court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter the shrine when the temple opened in October for the first time since the Supreme Court verdict. The court further instructed the Kerala police to go ahead with necessary action against the activist, according to reports.
Refusing to back off despite repeated requests from devotees, Trupti Desai has said that she is not afraid of the death threats. She said that adequate should have been provided to her and the protests should have been stopped. "However, we will go their and see what level of security does the state government provide to us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked," Desai said.
Talking to media over phone, Trupti Desai said she would not go back to Maharashtra without a darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple. However, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje questioned her intent behind entering the temple."Where is ur 'irumudi kettu' (holy bundle)?? SC never told to break the traditions of Irumudi and 41 days of Vratham," Shobha asked.
Sabarimala devotees protesting outside Cochin International Airport have now resorted to checking private vehicles heading out from the airport and hotels in the city to ensure that Trupti Desai doesn't slip out of the airport with police's help.
The Kerala Police have sought the help of leaders of the Sangh Parivar and Hindu organisations to dissuade Maharashtra-based woman activist Trupti Desai from going to Sabarimala. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary RV Babu is coordinating the effort. However, Trupti has not been responding to his telephone calls.
Social activist Trupti Desai, who announced that she will attempt entering the Sabarimala shrine on Saturday, was stranded at Kochi airport almost four hours after she landed in Kerala. The protesters have blocked the exit of the airport, reports have said. The shrine opens on Friday for a two-month pilgrimage. The police's attempt to take Trupti out through the cargo area failed as the mob of protesters outside the airport swelled considerably.
Founder-president of the Bhumata Brigade, Desai, had also spearheaded the movement to ensure entry to women at the Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra.
When asked if she was scared for her life (for attempting to enter Sabarimala), Desai replied, “No, because this is a fight for equality. I’m an activist, but I’m also a devotee of God. I led the movement at Shani Shignapur because I’m a devotee. If God doesn’t discriminate among devotees, who are we to?”
An all-party meeting called by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season starting on Friday failed to end the temple row, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP walking out.
After the meeting, Vijayan met representatives of the Pandalam royal family, the Sabarimala Tantri and the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB).
The Opposition accused Vijayan of sticking to his original stand that the government would abide by the apex court directive.
The all-party meeting was called after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its 28 September verdict which allowed all females, including those in the hitherto banned age group of 10-50, to pray at the temple.
The meeting ended when UDF and BJP leaders announced they had to walk out as Vijayan insisted that his government had to abide by the apex court ruling.
Both in his opening and closing remarks, Vijayan insisted that the law of the land was above issues of faith.
"The state government is not at all prejudiced. The Supreme Court on two occasions has made its point very clear. Hence the state government has to abide by the verdict," said Vijayan.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told the media: "This was a golden opportunity for the Kerala government to see things in perspective as the temple opens tomorrow (Friday). But Vijayan was adamant that the temple tradition will have to be breached.
"We just cannot agree to anything that affects the emotions of the Sabarimala devotees. So we felt there was no point in continuing with the meeting," he said.
State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai the meeting was a waste of time.
"The meeting was just dramatics. Its script was done at the CPM headquarters. The attitude of the government is now clear. It is to thrash the devotees who come for the pilgrimage. We will continue with our protests," said Pillai.
A fresh two-month festival season at Sabarimala starts on Friday at 5 pm. It ends on 20 January.
Speaking to the media, Pandalam royal family member KPS Varma said there was no change in their stand on the entry of women into the temple.
"The meeting was very cordial and the chief minister presented his views. We said we will have to talk about it in detail," said Varma.
Sabarimala tantri Kanteraru Rajeeveru said his plea to women was: "Please do not come to the temple."
Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra reached the temple town on Thursday morning to oversee the security arrangements. Around 5,000 police officials will be posted in and around the town.
According to the temple authorities, more than 800 women in the banned age group have already registered in the virtual Q online system to visit the temple.
Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 13:27 PM
Highlights
RECAP: Thomas Isaac asks why BJP, RSS not on SC's list of petitioners seeking review of verdict
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday questioned the BJP and RSS' motives behind supporting the Sabarimala protests. In a tweet, he asked why both political outfits are not a part of the long list of petitioners seeking a review of the Supreme Court verdict.
15,259 police personnel deployed in four phases
The Kerala Police has beefed up security in light of the tension in the state, and has deployed 15,259 police personnel in four phases during the festive season, The New Indian Express reported.
Devaswom minister asks BJP, Congress to dissuade Desai from entering Sabarimala
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran urged the BJP and the Congress to persuade Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai to drop her decision to enter the Sabarimala temple and return to Maharashtra. He said that the activist would listen to the leaders of the two parties since she was associated with them. Instead, they are trying to violate her freedom of movement.
This is not befitting a civilized society, he said.
Surendran also said that the police have been telling Trupti to reconsider her decision in view of the protests, but to no avail. He said that she has come to Kochi on the strength of the Supreme Court verdict, and that the government cannot force her to go back.
BJP leader says Congress 'shredding Hindu traditions'
In a fresh attack on Congress, the BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya said that activist Trupti Desai had in 2012 contested the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on a Congress ticket.
He went on to accuse the Congress of "shredding every tradition of Hindu society, one step at a time."
Aluva Tehsildar asks Trupti Desai to leave Kochi
CNN-News18 reported that activist Trupti Desai was asked by the Aluva Tehsildar to leave Kochi, and not create a "law and order issue." She was also told that she will receive a call from Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan's office.
Kerala HC rejects Rehana Fathima’s anticipatory bail
The Kerala high court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter the shrine when the temple opened in October for the first time since the Supreme Court verdict. The court further instructed the Kerala police to go ahead with necessary action against the activist, according to reports.
Rahul Easwar warns of protests in four districts of Kerala if Trupti Desai attempts to leave airport
Sending out a 'formal request' to Kerala Police to send Trupti Desai back to Maharashtra, Rahul Easwar tweeted saying that if the activist was not sent back, protests will rage on in all four districts enroute Sabarimala.
Will go to Sabarimala, with or without security, says Trupti Desai
Refusing to back off despite repeated requests from devotees, Trupti Desai has said that she is not afraid of the death threats. She said that adequate should have been provided to her and the protests should have been stopped. "However, we will go their and see what level of security does the state government provide to us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked," Desai said.
Kerala remains on edge as Sabarimala shrine authorities prepare to open gates, temple board plans to move court for time
Anticipating protests, prohibitory orders have been issued at Sabarimala and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has given a go ahead to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala temple, to move court to seek more time to implement the Supreme Court order. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board has taken an in-principle decision to approach the court.
Trupti Desai wants Kerala govt to bear expenses for her trip to Sabarimala; authorities deny special treament
In her letter to the Kerala chief minister, Trupti Desai had asked for all expenses spent for her Sabarimala visit, including hotel accommodation, travel and security, to be borne by the state government. She also sought security arrangements from airport to Sabarimala, and till the time she returned back to Maharashtra. However, the government has reportedly denied her any special treatment for now.
Trupti Desai narrates her ordeal since morning, says won't return until she get darshan
Speaking to ANI, activist and Bhumata Brigade founder Trupti Desai said, "We reached the Cochin Airport at around 4:30 am but protests were already being held outside. We tried to book a taxi 2-3 times but drivers have been threatened that their vehicle will be vandalised if they offer us a drive. Police have said that we can't go outside now. They even tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well."
"Does this mean that the protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan'," Desai added.
Kerala Police tries to book online cab, hotel for Trupti Desai to end stalemate at airport; BJP threatens with massive protests
The Kerala police are trying to take Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai, who is stuck in the Kochi airport, to a hotel in the city. The police have reportedly arranged an online taxi to take her. However, the BJP said they will not allow the activist to go out of the airport. Party's Ernakulam secretary MN Vasu said there was no option before Trupti other than going back to her state. If the police take her to a hotel, the BJP will spread the protests outside the airport, Vasu added.
Sabarimala devotees turn vigilantes, check hotel rooms, private vehicles leaving airport to 'stop' Trupti Desai
Sabarimala devotees protesting outside Cochin International Airport have now resorted to checking private vehicles heading out from the airport and hotels in the city to ensure that Trupti Desai doesn't slip out of the airport with police's help, NDTV reported. Earlier, BJP leader K Surendran alleged that the Kerala government was using "dubious means" to whisk away Desai from the airport and take her to the shrine.
Protesting crowds swell at Kerala airport
Protesters have gathered in huge numbers outside Kochi airport on the arrival of activist Trupti Desai. The crowd, initially bordering under 100 has now swelled up to about 500 people by conservative estimates, News18 reported. The protesters are chanting Lord Ayyappa prayers and have started a sit-in protest against the Bhumata Brigade founder's visit to the shrine.
Image Sourced by TK Devasia
BJP leader K Surendran alleges Kerala govt trying to secretly take Trupti Desai to Sabarimala
BJP general secretary K Surendran said the devotees will stage protests even at Raj Bhavan and Cliff House, the residences of Governor and Chief Minister, if any women below the age of 50 go there with the intention of entering the Sabarimala temple. Talking to reporters at the airport, he alleged that the government was trying to take Trupti Desai to the temple through dubious means. “We will not allow her to come out of the airport if she remains adamant on her stand. It is better for her to return” he added
Kerala govt deploys zero emission, noiseless electric buses in Sabarimala
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to run 10 electric buses for pilgrims to travel to Sabarimala when the temple opens for the annual 'mandala' pooja festivities on Friday evening.
Over five hours after landing, Trupti Desai still camping at Cochin Airport
Trupti Desai who landed at the Cochin International Airport at 4.40 am today morning is still holed up there. ANI shared pictures of her having breakfast at the airport's waiting area. Meanwhile, the protesters outside the airport refused to budge from their stance as their crowd continued to swell. According to News18, at least 500 protesters are estimated to have been gathered outside the airport premise.
'Will camp at airport for 41 days if needed but won't let Trupti Desai enter Sabarimala'
"We will continue to stay in at the airport all night if required, not just tonight we will be here for the next 41 days. There is no way that we will allow Trupti Desai to leave the airport," Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader K Haridas said speaking to CNN-News18.
Section 144 imposed in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala
Authorities have imposed Section 44 in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala districts ahead of the pilgrimage season starting today. The gates of the temple will be opened at 5pm and will be shut at 10 pm in the night. The temple will remain open for 41 days for the two-month-long Madala-Makkarvilakku puja.
Trupti Desai vows to not leave Kerala until she's allowed at Sabarimala; 'over our bodies,' say devotees
Kerala Police seeks help from RSS, Hindu group leaders to dissuade Trupti Desai from entering Sabarimala
The Kerala Police have sought the help of leaders of the Sangh Parivar and Hindu organisations to dissuade Maharashtra-based woman activist Trupti Desai from going to Sabarimala. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary RV Babu is coordinating the effort. However, Trupti has not been responding to his telephone calls.
Police had appealed to the activist to return considering the protests. However, she has refused to step back. She said she will stay somewhere in Kerala and go to Sabarimala when situation becomes conducive.
Kerala govt allows Devaswom Board to appeal for stay on SC verdict
The government has permitted the Travancore Devaswom Board to approach Supreme Court for more time to implement the verdict. The board is going to hold a meeting today morning to take a final decision on this.
Police attempt to take Trupti out throrugh airport's cargo area fails
The Kerala Police's attempt to end the stalemate at Kochi airport by taking Trupti Desai out through the airport's cargo area failed as protesters caught wind of the move.
'Over our bodies': Sabarimala protesters dare police to take Trupti Desai to Pambha
Crowd of Lord Ayyappa devotees protesting against the entry of women between the age groups of 10 and 55 continued to swell outside the Kochi airport. Protesters lay down on the road asking the police to take her over their bodies as tension gripped the area.
After four hours, Trupti Desai still inside Kochi airport
Founder-president of the Bhumata Brigade, Trupti Desai, had also spearheaded the movement to ensure entry to women at the Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra.
When asked if she was scared for her life (for attempting to enter Sabarimala), Desai replied, “No, because this is a fight for equality. I’m an activist, but I’m also a devotee of God. I led the movement at Shani Shignapur because I’m a devotee. If God doesn’t discriminate among devotees, who are we to?”
13:27 (IST)
RECAP: Thomas Isaac asks why BJP, RSS not on SC's list of petitioners seeking review of verdict
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday questioned the BJP and RSS' motives behind supporting the Sabarimala protests. In a tweet, he asked why both political outfits are not a part of the long list of petitioners seeking a review of the Supreme Court verdict.
13:18 (IST)
15,259 police personnel deployed in four phases
The Kerala Police has beefed up security in light of the tension in the state, and has deployed 15,259 police personnel in four phases during the festive season, The New Indian Express reported.
12:52 (IST)
Devaswom minister asks BJP, Congress to dissuade Desai from entering Sabarimala
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran urged the BJP and the Congress to persuade Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai to drop her decision to enter the Sabarimala temple and return to Maharashtra. He said that the activist would listen to the leaders of the two parties since she was associated with them. Instead, they are trying to violate her freedom of movement.
This is not befitting a civilized society, he said.
Surendran also said that the police have been telling Trupti to reconsider her decision in view of the protests, but to no avail. He said that she has come to Kochi on the strength of the Supreme Court verdict, and that the government cannot force her to go back.
12:51 (IST)
Visuals of protestors outside Kochi airport
Input by Arun Mohan
12:28 (IST)
Visuals of Trupti Desai inside Kochi airport
12:20 (IST)
BJP leader says Congress 'shredding Hindu traditions'
In a fresh attack on Congress, the BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya said that activist Trupti Desai had in 2012 contested the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on a Congress ticket.
He went on to accuse the Congress of "shredding every tradition of Hindu society, one step at a time."
12:14 (IST)
Aluva Tehsildar asks Trupti Desai to leave Kochi
CNN-News18 reported that activist Trupti Desai was asked by the Aluva Tehsildar to leave Kochi, and not create a "law and order issue." She was also told that she will receive a call from Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan's office.
12:05 (IST)
Kerala HC rejects Rehana Fathima’s anticipatory bail
The Kerala high court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, who tried to enter the shrine when the temple opened in October for the first time since the Supreme Court verdict. The court further instructed the Kerala police to go ahead with necessary action against the activist, according to reports.
11:52 (IST)
Rahul Easwar warns of protests in four districts of Kerala if Trupti Desai attempts to leave airport
Sending out a 'formal request' to Kerala Police to send Trupti Desai back to Maharashtra, Rahul Easwar tweeted saying that if the activist was not sent back, protests will rage on in all four districts enroute Sabarimala.
11:34 (IST)
Will go to Sabarimala, with or without security, says Trupti Desai
Refusing to back off despite repeated requests from devotees, Trupti Desai has said that she is not afraid of the death threats. She said that adequate should have been provided to her and the protests should have been stopped. "However, we will go their and see what level of security does the state government provide to us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked," Desai said.
11:30 (IST)
'FemiNazis will know strength of Hindus,' says Rahul Easwar on Trupti Desai row
Rahul Easwar, president of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, which is among the organisations protesting against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, said he and his officials along with Lord Ayyappa's true devotees would ensure that none were able to break the tradition of the temple. He also said that FemiNazis will now get to know the strength of Hindus.
11:22 (IST)
Kerala remains on edge as Sabarimala shrine authorities prepare to open gates, temple board plans to move court for time
Anticipating protests, prohibitory orders have been issued at Sabarimala and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has given a go ahead to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala temple, to move court to seek more time to implement the Supreme Court order. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board has taken an in-principle decision to approach the court.
11:19 (IST)
Trupti Desai wants Kerala govt to bear expenses for her trip to Sabarimala; authorities deny special treament
In her letter to the Kerala chief minister, Trupti Desai had asked for all expenses spent for her Sabarimala visit, including hotel accommodation, travel and security, to be borne by the state government. She also sought security arrangements from airport to Sabarimala, and till the time she returned back to Maharashtra. However, the government has reportedly denied her any special treatment for now.
11:12 (IST)
Trupti Desai narrates her ordeal since morning, says won't return until she get darshan
Speaking to ANI, activist and Bhumata Brigade founder Trupti Desai said, "We reached the Cochin Airport at around 4:30 am but protests were already being held outside. We tried to book a taxi 2-3 times but drivers have been threatened that their vehicle will be vandalised if they offer us a drive. Police have said that we can't go outside now. They even tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well."
"Does this mean that the protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan'," Desai added.
10:59 (IST)
Kerala Police tries to book online cab, hotel for Trupti Desai to end stalemate at airport; BJP threatens with massive protests
The Kerala police are trying to take Bhumatha Brigade chief Trupti Desai, who is stuck in the Kochi airport, to a hotel in the city. The police have reportedly arranged an online taxi to take her. However, the BJP said they will not allow the activist to go out of the airport. Party's Ernakulam secretary MN Vasu said there was no option before Trupti other than going back to her state. If the police take her to a hotel, the BJP will spread the protests outside the airport, Vasu added.
10:57 (IST)
Twitter users outrage against Trupti Desai for attempting to 'destroy tradition'
As the stalemate at the Cochin Airport continues, several Twitter users outraged against Trupti Desai for trying to enter the Sabarimala shrine, even as Desai's attempt was in keeping with the Supreme Court's order. Some people complained about the problems the impasse caused to commuters, most people went on a tirade against the activist and questioned her motive behind trying to enter the shrine.
10:41 (IST)
Sabarimala devotees turn vigilantes, check hotel rooms, private vehicles leaving airport to 'stop' Trupti Desai
Sabarimala devotees protesting outside Cochin International Airport have now resorted to checking private vehicles heading out from the airport and hotels in the city to ensure that Trupti Desai doesn't slip out of the airport with police's help, NDTV reported. Earlier, BJP leader K Surendran alleged that the Kerala government was using "dubious means" to whisk away Desai from the airport and take her to the shrine.
10:32 (IST)
Protesting crowds swell at Kerala airport
Protesters have gathered in huge numbers outside Kochi airport on the arrival of activist Trupti Desai. The crowd, initially bordering under 100 has now swelled up to about 500 people by conservative estimates, News18 reported. The protesters are chanting Lord Ayyappa prayers and have started a sit-in protest against the Bhumata Brigade founder's visit to the shrine.
Image Sourced by TK Devasia
10:28 (IST)
BJP leader K Surendran alleges Kerala govt trying to secretly take Trupti Desai to Sabarimala
BJP general secretary K Surendran said the devotees will stage protests even at Raj Bhavan and Cliff House, the residences of Governor and Chief Minister, if any women below the age of 50 go there with the intention of entering the Sabarimala temple. Talking to reporters at the airport, he alleged that the government was trying to take Trupti Desai to the temple through dubious means. “We will not allow her to come out of the airport if she remains adamant on her stand. It is better for her to return” he added
10:24 (IST)
Kerala govt deploys zero emission, noiseless electric buses in Sabarimala
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced plans to run 10 electric buses for pilgrims to travel to Sabarimala when the temple opens for the annual 'mandala' pooja festivities on Friday evening.
10:21 (IST)
Over five hours after landing, Trupti Desai still camping at Cochin Airport
Trupti Desai who landed at the Cochin International Airport at 4.40 am today morning is still holed up there. ANI shared pictures of her having breakfast at the airport's waiting area. Meanwhile, the protesters outside the airport refused to budge from their stance as their crowd continued to swell. According to News18, at least 500 protesters are estimated to have been gathered outside the airport premise.
10:16 (IST)
'Will camp at airport for 41 days if needed but won't let Trupti Desai enter Sabarimala'
"We will continue to stay in at the airport all night if required, not just tonight we will be here for the next 41 days. There is no way that we will allow Trupti Desai to leave the airport," Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader K Haridas said speaking to CNN-News18.
10:12 (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala
Authorities have imposed Section 44 in Elavumkal, Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala districts ahead of the pilgrimage season starting today. The gates of the temple will be opened at 5pm and will be shut at 10 pm in the night. The temple will remain open for 41 days for the two-month-long Madala-Makkarvilakku puja.
10:08 (IST)
Trupti Desai vows to not leave Kerala until she's allowed at Sabarimala; 'over our bodies,' say devotees
10:04 (IST)
Kerala Police seeks help from RSS, Hindu group leaders to dissuade Trupti Desai from entering Sabarimala
The Kerala Police have sought the help of leaders of the Sangh Parivar and Hindu organisations to dissuade Maharashtra-based woman activist Trupti Desai from going to Sabarimala. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary RV Babu is coordinating the effort. However, Trupti has not been responding to his telephone calls.
Police had appealed to the activist to return considering the protests. However, she has refused to step back. She said she will stay somewhere in Kerala and go to Sabarimala when situation becomes conducive.
10:00 (IST)
Kerala govt allows Devaswom Board to appeal for stay on SC verdict
The government has permitted the Travancore Devaswom Board to approach Supreme Court for more time to implement the verdict. The board is going to hold a meeting today morning to take a final decision on this.
09:52 (IST)
Police attempt to take Trupti out throrugh airport's cargo area fails
The Kerala Police's attempt to end the stalemate at Kochi airport by taking Trupti Desai out through the airport's cargo area failed as protesters caught wind of the move.
09:48 (IST)
'Over our bodies': Sabarimala protesters dare police to take Trupti Desai to Pambha
Crowd of Lord Ayyappa devotees protesting against the entry of women between the age groups of 10 and 55 continued to swell outside the Kochi airport. Protesters lay down on the road asking the police to take her over their bodies as tension gripped the area.
09:41 (IST)
After four hours, Trupti Desai still inside Kochi airport
Founder-president of the Bhumata Brigade, Trupti Desai, had also spearheaded the movement to ensure entry to women at the Shani Shignapur temple in Maharashtra.
When asked if she was scared for her life (for attempting to enter Sabarimala), Desai replied, “No, because this is a fight for equality. I’m an activist, but I’m also a devotee of God. I led the movement at Shani Shignapur because I’m a devotee. If God doesn’t discriminate among devotees, who are we to?”