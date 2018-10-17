Sabarimala opens today Latest updates: The Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi activists who were sitting on satgraha for last one week have been removed from Nilakkal. The activists had yesterday stopped vehicles and forced women to get down. Superintendent of Police, T Narayanan said nobody will be allowed to prevent women from going to Sabarimala.
Declaring that the Kerala government will protect the rights of all Sabarimala devotees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the BJP and Congress of trying to destroy the state's secular fabric by politicising the issue.
Addressing a meeting organised by the CPI-M here, Vijayan went hammer and tongs against both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The Congress has joined the BJP in trying to drive a wedge between the devotees and the government and they are trying to break the secular tradition of our state," he said.
On Tuesday morning, after presiding over a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister vowed to protect the rights of the devotees when it was pointed out that vehicles on way to Sabarimla were being checked by those opposed to the Supreme Court ruling also allowing women in the 10-50 age group to enter the famed temple.
Two women journalists were stopped from proceeding to the temple town.
The protesters had gathered at Nilakal, about 20 km from the foothills of the temple, located at Pampa.
"Such a thing cannot be accepted. No one can take law into their hands. The government will ensure that nothing of that sort happens. Those who want to pray cannot be stopped," said Vijayan.
"We have already made this very clear that we will abide by whatever the apex court verdict is. Now that the verdict has come, we will implement it."
Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran on Tuesday declared that the party won't object to any woman coming to the temple but wished that this does not happen.
"The Vijayan government is trying to make the Sabarimala issue into a conflict zone. The BJP is also trying to make this into another 'Ayodhya' issue but they are going to fail badly. The need of the hour is for the Centre to come out with an ordinance," said Ramachandran.
State BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai expressed full support to the protesting believers.
"Sabarimala temple has its particular set of traditions and culture. We will fully support all those who want the traditions to be kept like that and we will be with them," said Pillai.
On Tuesday, hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, protesting against the Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Nilakal and started checking all vehicles bound to the temple town.
The temple opens on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the customary monthly pujas.
The protesters are said to be mainly locals and others who have arrived from nearby areas.
Meanwhile, the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of the temple, on Tuesday met the Pandalam royal family, representatives of the Sabarimala Tantri family and other Hindu organisations to see how best the controversy can be resolved but the deadlock continued.
"We demanded that the TDB should file a review petition today itself, which they said was not possible. So we felt that there was no reason to go ahead with the meeting," said Sasikumar Varma, a member of the Pandalam royal family.
TDB President A. Padmakumar told the media that they were willing to undertake more talks and all issues would be discussed at a meeting on October 19.
Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 07:47 AM
Highlights
'SC ruling will turn Sabarimala into a centre of prostitution,' a Lord Ayyappa devotee's bizzare claim
Suneesh, 35 year old protestor from Kodali of Thrissur says that Sabarimala will become a centre of prostitutes if the Supreme Court verdict will be implemented. He said that he will stop women if they try to enter the temple. "I came without any support of any organistation and will definitely manhandle if any woman tries to go through. I don't care of court verdict anyway," he says.
'Conspiracy to inject European culture '
Sujith,a devotee who came here all the way from Bengaluru to protest against the Supreme Court judgment, says that the judges delivered the verdict without knowing the sentiments of the devotees.
"I clearly doubt that there is a clear conspiracy behind the judgment to inject Europian culture thorough court of law. There is no question constitution morality when it comes to beliefs. I am staunch devotee of Ayyappa. It is my duty to ensure that the rituals should remain intact", he says.
No woman would be stopped from entering shrine
The Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi activists who were sitting on satgraha for last one week have been removed from Nilakkal. The activists had yesterday stopped vehicles and forced women to get down. Superintendent of Police, T Narayanan said nobody will be allowed to prevent women from going to Sabarimala.
Travancore Devaswom Board's attempts to bring all stakeholders onboard fails
Amid the tense atmosphere that gripped the south Kerala shrine all through yesterday, the Travancore Devaswom Board went into a huddle with stakeholders, including the Pandalam royal family representatives and priests, to soothe frayed tempers amid escalating protests by the Hindu right and common Ayyappa devotees. There was, however, no breakthrough.
The meeting also attended by Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Yoga Kshema Sabha ended in a deadlock as the TDB stuck to its stand of not filing a review petition. PTI
Heavy security arrangements at Nilakkal as shrine opens to all women
The Kerala Police has made heavy security arrangements at the base camp of the shrine at Nilakkal, where scores of devotees had gathered yesterday to stop the entry of women to the shrine. The police has deployed two companies of women personnel to tackle the women protesters and offer protection to women devotees who may try to enter the shrine today.
The state authorities have deployed wround 500 policemen, including 100 women policeat Nilakkal.
Image Courtesy: TK Devasia
Kerala CM, Police assure women devotees of security, say won't allow anyone to take law and order in their hands
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, facing a tough time tackling the highly emotive religious issue which has also acquired political overtones, issued a stern warning to those who dared block devotees from entering the temple. The Kerala Police chief also reiterated the chief minister's sentiment and said that the police force will stay alert and will not allow anyone to take law and order into their own hands.
Tension in Kerala as Sabarimala opens gate for devotees
With the gates set to be opened for the first time since the Supreme Court last month lifted the centuries-old ban on women in the 10-50 age group and allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine, 20 km from Nilackal and about 225 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala waited with bated breath amid ominous warnings of "mass suicides" and threats of disruption.
07:47 (IST)
'SC ruling will turn Sabarimala into a centre of prostitution,' a Lord Ayyappa devotee's bizzare claim
Suneesh, 35 year old protestor from Kodali of Thrissur says that Sabarimala will become a centre of prostitutes if the Supreme Court verdict will be implemented. He said that he will stop women if they try to enter the temple. "I came without any support of any organistation and will definitely manhandle if any woman tries to go through. I don't care of court verdict anyway," he says.
07:42 (IST)
'Conspiracy to inject European culture '
Sujith,a devotee who came here all the way from Bengaluru to protest against the Supreme Court judgment, says that the judges delivered the verdict without knowing the sentiments of the devotees.
"I clearly doubt that there is a clear conspiracy behind the judgment to inject Europian culture thorough court of law. There is no question constitution morality when it comes to beliefs. I am staunch devotee of Ayyappa. It is my duty to ensure that the rituals should remain intact", he says.
07:39 (IST)
No woman would be stopped from entering shrine
The Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi activists who were sitting on satgraha for last one week have been removed from Nilakkal. The activists had yesterday stopped vehicles and forced women to get down. Superintendent of Police, T Narayanan said nobody will be allowed to prevent women from going to Sabarimala.
07:33 (IST)
Travancore Devaswom Board's attempts to bring all stakeholders onboard fails
Amid the tense atmosphere that gripped the south Kerala shrine all through yesterday, the Travancore Devaswom Board went into a huddle with stakeholders, including the Pandalam royal family representatives and priests, to soothe frayed tempers amid escalating protests by the Hindu right and common Ayyappa devotees. There was, however, no breakthrough.
The meeting also attended by Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Yoga Kshema Sabha ended in a deadlock as the TDB stuck to its stand of not filing a review petition. PTI
07:28 (IST)
Heavy security arrangements at Nilakkal as shrine opens to all women
The Kerala Police has made heavy security arrangements at the base camp of the shrine at Nilakkal, where scores of devotees had gathered yesterday to stop the entry of women to the shrine. The police has deployed two companies of women personnel to tackle the women protesters and offer protection to women devotees who may try to enter the shrine today.
The state authorities have deployed wround 500 policemen, including 100 women policeat Nilakkal.
Image Courtesy: TK Devasia
07:18 (IST)
Vigilante groups form checkposts, scan vehicles as police looks the other way
Various media reports from the ground suggested dramatic scenes played out at the hill shrine.
07:13 (IST)
Kerala CM, Police assure women devotees of security, say won't allow anyone to take law and order in their hands
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, facing a tough time tackling the highly emotive religious issue which has also acquired political overtones, issued a stern warning to those who dared block devotees from entering the temple. The Kerala Police chief also reiterated the chief minister's sentiment and said that the police force will stay alert and will not allow anyone to take law and order into their own hands.
07:04 (IST)
Tension in Kerala as Sabarimala opens gate for devotees
With the gates set to be opened for the first time since the Supreme Court last month lifted the centuries-old ban on women in the 10-50 age group and allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine, 20 km from Nilackal and about 225 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala waited with bated breath amid ominous warnings of "mass suicides" and threats of disruption.