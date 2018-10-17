Sabarimala temple opens today LATEST updates: Sabarimala traditionalists vowing to undertake a Gandhian protest against Supreme Court's order allowing women entry into the shrine, turned violent on Wednesday and attacked three women journalists.
Anti-women Sabarimala protesters attacked two reporters from The News Minute and Republic TV in Pamba and Nilakkal. TNM reporter Saritha was on a KSRTC bus that was full of Sabarimala devotees when a mob of 20 men surrounded the bus and tried to get her out. Another journalist, Republic TV's south India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna, was attacked by protesters demonstrating against the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.
The 45-year-old woman, who was told to go back, told Firstpost that the anti-women protests at Sabarimala were overwhelming. She decided not to climb up to the shrine after the protest even after the police assured security. She is now at Pampa base camp.
The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party will continue the protest till "we get justice." "We are also looking at the possibility of making this a pan India protest by hoping to bring believers and sanyasis from across India to Sabarimala. If the state government uses police force to tackle peaceful protestors the repercussions will be huge," said BJP state unit president PS Sreedharan Pillai.
Forty-five-year-old Madhavi, a resident of Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, who reached Pampa to go to Sabarimala was stopped by protestors near the base camp. According to TV reports, once the woman decided against entering the temple, protesters allegedly came with folded hands and touched her feet for her decision. An girl from Cherthala in Alappuzha district was stopped at Pathanamthitta bus stand as she tried to board a bus to Pampa.
At least, 50 protesters were detained by kerala police at the Pampa base camp. Reports also said that senior BJP and Congress leaders have converged at Pampa and Nilakkal to protest against the Supreme Court order which allowed women to enter the Sabarimala temple.
According to latest reports, wife of temple tantri and former Travancore Devaswom Board president were taken into police custody from Pampa base camp. The duo were allegedly protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women, of all ages, to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Congress State working president, K Sudhakaran, has reached Nilackal. Sudhakaran blamed both the Union and state governments, the BJP as well as the Left parties, for the messy state of affairs at Sabarimala. He said Congress stands firm with the Ayyappa devotees but urges no one should be prevented from worshipping.
BJP MP Udit Raj said that he was surprised to see that women themselves are stopping others from going to the shrine. "I have seen the fight for equality, not for slavery and inequality. On one hand, fight against atrocities by men is going on in the nation and on the other hand, women are fighting against their own freedom and rights. It has happened for the first time in the world, it's amusing - 'Make me a slave, treat me unequally, we're inferior to men' - women are stopping women. What's the point in this. I don't know what's happening in this nation," he said, adding that it was his personal opinion.
BJP workers, led by party leader Shobha Surendran protested the police action against devotees who stopped women from entering Pamba by chanting Ayyappo Swami Saranam at Nilakkal.
Surendran warned that they will not allow the police to touch the devotees. "If the government is trying to suppress the protests using police, the BJP will stand with the devotees," she said referring to the police action on the protestors at Nilakkal.
As tension prevailed in the districts falling in vicinity of the Sabarimala shrine, both BJP and Congress are trying to gain political points in the face of the ongoing protests.
While the BJP has openly come out in support of orthodox devotees protesting against the entry of women, the Congress said its hunger strike will be simply in solidarity with the protesters, rather than to oppose women's entry.
The Sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ayyappa shrine will be opened for Thulam rituals at 5 pm today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will hold a protest meet at Pathanamthitta district, one of the entry points to reach Sabarimala, at around 10.30 am. Party's state unit chief Sreedharan Pillai will hold a hunger strike in Pathanamthitta district.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will hold a protest meet at Pathanamthitta district, one of the entry points to reach Sabarimala, at around 10.30 am. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has said that no attempts to threaten law and order, or to stop women devotees from entering the shrine will not be tolerated.
The Kerala Police has arrested 16 people in all so far since yesterday's protest. Six persons who resisted the police attempt to evacuate the protestors have been arrested by police today, whereas 10 people were arrested last night in connection with the attack on a woman from Tamil Nadu.
The Kerala Police said that there was strong resistance to the police action when the protesters were evacuated. The Superintendent of Police said that no protesters will be allowed to gather at Nilakal and Pampa, the base camps of the Sabarimala shrine, as they are heavy security zones. Nobody will be allowed to block roads
Lord Ayyappa devotees protesting the Supreme Court judgment in south Kerala unequivocally claim that the apex court failed to understand the judgments attached to the shrine, and a review petition should be filed. However, some went to the length of giving bizarre reasons for opposing women's entry to the shrine, with one person claiming it will turn the shrine into a 'centre for prostitution.' Another devotee saw a 'conspiracy' to inject European culture into the beliefs of the local people.
The Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi activists who were sitting on satgraha for last one week have been removed from Nilakkal. The activists had yesterday stopped vehicles and forced women to get down. Superintendent of Police, T Narayanan said nobody will be allowed to prevent women from going to Sabarimala.
Declaring that the Kerala government will protect the rights of all Sabarimala devotees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the BJP and Congress of trying to destroy the state's secular fabric by politicising the issue.
Addressing a meeting organised by the CPI-M here, Vijayan went hammer and tongs against both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The Congress has joined the BJP in trying to drive a wedge between the devotees and the government and they are trying to break the secular tradition of our state," he said.
On Tuesday morning, after presiding over a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister vowed to protect the rights of the devotees when it was pointed out that vehicles on way to Sabarimla were being checked by those opposed to the Supreme Court ruling also allowing women in the 10-50 age group to enter the famed temple.
Two women journalists were stopped from proceeding to the temple town.
The protesters had gathered at Nilakal, about 20 km from the foothills of the temple, located at Pampa.
"Such a thing cannot be accepted. No one can take law into their hands. The government will ensure that nothing of that sort happens. Those who want to pray cannot be stopped," said Vijayan.
"We have already made this very clear that we will abide by whatever the apex court verdict is. Now that the verdict has come, we will implement it."
Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran on Tuesday declared that the party won't object to any woman coming to the temple but wished that this does not happen.
"The Vijayan government is trying to make the Sabarimala issue into a conflict zone. The BJP is also trying to make this into another 'Ayodhya' issue but they are going to fail badly. The need of the hour is for the Centre to come out with an ordinance," said Ramachandran.
State BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai expressed full support to the protesting believers.
"Sabarimala temple has its particular set of traditions and culture. We will fully support all those who want the traditions to be kept like that and we will be with them," said Pillai.
On Tuesday, hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, protesting against the Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Nilakal and started checking all vehicles bound to the temple town.
The temple opens on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the customary monthly pujas.
The protesters are said to be mainly locals and others who have arrived from nearby areas.
Meanwhile, the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of the temple, on Tuesday met the Pandalam royal family, representatives of the Sabarimala Tantri family and other Hindu organisations to see how best the controversy can be resolved but the deadlock continued.
"We demanded that the TDB should file a review petition today itself, which they said was not possible. So we felt that there was no reason to go ahead with the meeting," said Sasikumar Varma, a member of the Pandalam royal family.
TDB President A. Padmakumar told the media that they were willing to undertake more talks and all issues would be discussed at a meeting on October 19.
30 arrested so far in Pamba: Police
A total of 30 people have been arrested in Pamba since Tuesday. According to ANI, nine people were arrested on Tuesday and and 21 on Wednesday, in connection with protests against entry of women in age group 10-50 to Sabarimala Temple. Two of them have got bail.
TNM editor slams Kerala police and protesters for attack on reporters
Editor of The News Minute Dhanya Rajendran, in a series of tweets, slammed agitators for assaulting reporters who "were doing their job". "Then police gave her protection. While she was being taken to the station, a man kicked on her spine. Then many clicked her pics and videos. They said they will circulate it and make sure she never comes there again," Dhanya tweeted.
"Saritha and Pooja Prasanna were in Nilakkal, not even near the temple. Is the road leading to Sabarimala the private property of protesters? A woman threatened to throw stones and bottles at Saritha." Questioning the Kerala police's inaction, Dhanya said, "Why did the Kerala police not anticipate this protest? Why is the Congress also protesting at Nilakkal?"
Despite police assuring security, Andhra woman, scared of anti-women protests, decides not to enter Sabarimala
Forty-five-year-old woman, who was told to go back, told Firstpost that the anti-women protests at Sabarimala were overwhelming. She decided not to climb up to the shrine after the protest even after the police assured security. She is now at Pampa base camp.
Republic TV's Pooja Prasanna attacked by angry mob at Pamba
Another journalist, Republic TV's south India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna, was attacked by protesters demonstrating against the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The incident took place in the town of Nilakkal located in Pathanamthitta district while the TV crew was on its way to the Pamba base camp. This incident took place despite police protection present at the spot.
Visuals put out by the news channel show around 50 to 60 people surrounding the car the reporter and the channel crew was travelling in, chanting Ayyappa slogans, the report said.
Anti-women Sabarimala protesters attack The News Minute's reporter Saritha
Anti-women Sabarimala protesters attacked The News Minute's reporter Saritha S Balan in Pamba. Saritha was on a KSRTC bus that was full of Sabarimala devotees when a mob of 20 men surrounded the bus and tried to get her out. Saritha was on the bus to cover the Sabarimala protests, when it was 'inspected' by Karma Samithi. Saritha was intimidated by the mob and violently physically attacked and verbally abused.
As the police tried to give a protective ring to Saritha to get her out of the bus, the mob physically attacked her, and one of them in fact kicked her on her spine.
BJP will protest till it gets justice, say Kerala party leaders
The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party will continue the protest till "we get justice."
"We are also looking at the possibility of making this a pan India protest by hoping to bring believers and sanyasis from across India to sabarimala. If the state government uses police force to tackle peaceful protestors the repercussions will be huge," said BJP state unit president PS Sreedharan Pillai.
Kerala govt showed haste in implementing SC verdict in Hindu temple, says BJP Shobha Surendran
Shobha Surendran said that the government had shown haste in implementint g the SC verdict because it was a Hindu temple. She said that a Supreme Court verdict on a church has not been implemented so far. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can do anything with Hindus. We will not allow him this in Sabarimala case. BJP will stand firmly behind the believers to protect their faith
Hindus forced out on streets because of new decisions invading faith, says protester
A woman sitting on protest against the Supreme Court verdict, told CNN-news18 that the courts do not understand the matters of faith. She said that because of these new decisions Hindus' freedom to pray is being eroded and they are being forced out on the streets to protect their faith.
Protesters touch Andhra woman's feet for deciding not to enter temple
About to become the first woman under 50 years of age to enter Sabarimala, Madhavi was not allowed to enter the temple. According to TV reports, once the woman decided against entering the temple, protesters allegedly came with folded hands and touched her feet for her decision.
Vijayan govt hurting religious sentiments of people: BJP
BJP leaders K Surendran, Shoba Surendran and MT Ramesh have taken over protest at Pampa, along with party workers. Surendran accused the state government of hurting religious sentiments of people.
Ramesh pledged his support to agitation and said that would take it over from Thursday. The BJP's presence will be there in Nilakkal and Pampa till the temple remains open, said Ramesh.
Another girl from Cherthala told to go back
An girl from Cherthala in Alappuzha district was stopped at Pathanamthitta bus stand as she tried to board a bus to Pampa. The girl was later taken by the police to the station. Police have taken at least 50 people in custody in connection with the incident.
The girl claimed that she had come Pathanamthitta to go to Sabarimala.
45-year-old woman told to return with family
45-year-old Madhavi, a resident of Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, who reached Pampa to go to Sabarimala was stopped by protestors near the base camp. The woman, who accompanied her family of six, reached swami Ayyappan road, 5 kms away from Pampa. The family was forced to return following protests.
Police detain several protesters
At least, 50 protesters were detained by kerala police at the Pampa base camp. Reports also said that senior BJP and Congress leaders have converged at Pampa and Nilakkal to protest against the Supreme Court order which allowed women to enter the Sabarimala temple.
Wife of Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri, ex-Devaswom Board chief taken into custody at Pampa base
According to latest reports, wife of Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri, Devaki Antarjanam and former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan were taken into police custody from Pampa base camp. Gopalakrishnan was leading a sit-in protest at Pampa.
The duo were allegedly protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women, of all ages, to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
'No one will be allowed to block pilgrims from worshipping Ayyappa'
In a Facebook post, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that no one will be allowed to block pilgrims from worshipping the 'Ayyappa'. " None would be allowed to disrupt peace," he says.
Surendran said he has reached Sabarimala to facilitate women's entry.
Congress stands with Ayyappa devotees: K Sudhakaran
Congress State working president, K Sudhakaran, has reached Nilackal. Sudhakaran blamed both the Union and state governments, the BJP as well as the Left parties, for the messy state of affairs at Sabarimala. He said Congress stands firm with the Ayyappa devotees but urges no one should be prevented from worshipping.
The Devaswom Board has even taken control of our Gods, allege tribal groups
Tribals living in the hills around Sabarimala alleged that the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board were trying to demolish centuries-old customs by allowing entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the famous Sabarimala temple.
They claimed that restrictions imposed on women in the menstruating age group were part of a custom prevailing in tribal societies living in the forests in Kerala. "The Devaswom Board has even taken control of tribal Gods and devasthanams in various hills around Sabarimala," said 70-year-old V K Narayanan, chief of the forest-dwellers in the Attathodu area.
He alleged the authorities were trying to demolish centuries-old tribal custom associated with the temple. "Look at our skin. We are tribals. Our custom is being demolished by those institutions which are duty-bound to protect them," he said.
Surprised to see women fighting against their own freedom and rights: BJP MP Udit Raj
BJP MP Udit Raj says that he is surprised to see that women themselves are stopping others from going to the shrine. "I have seen the fight for equality, not for slavery and inequality. On one hand, fight against atrocities by men is going on in the nation and on the other hand, women are fighting against their own freedom & rights. It has happened for the first time in the world, it's amusing - 'Make me a slave, treat me unequally, we're inferior to men' - women are stopping women. What's the point in this. I don't know what's happening in this nation," he said, adding that it was his personal opinion.
Udit Raj was recently in news for supporting actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused for sexually assaulting co-actor Tanushree Dutta 10 years ago on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. The BJP MP questioned Tanushree's intent behind raking up the issue ten years since it happened. "Itne saalon baad aise maamle ki satyata ki jaanch kaise ho sakega? (After so many years, how will the truth of such a matter be investigated?)," Udit on Tuesday said.
Sabarimala face-off fight between Renaissance and Obscurantism, says Subramanian Swamy
"Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it's our tradition. Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now," Subramanian Swamy told ANI.
He also added, "It's a fight between Hindu Renaissance and Obscurantism. Renaissance says all Hindus are equal and caste system should be abolished. because no Brahman today is only intellectual, they're in cinema,business as well. Where is it written that caste is from birth? Shastras can be amended."
Meanwhile... Sabarimala shrine to get new chief priest tomorrow
In a related but separate development, the selection of new melsanthi (chief priest) for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temple also will be at held after usha pooja at 8 am tomorrow. The selection based on draw of lots will be conducted from the list of nine aspirants who were shortlisted at the interview held by a jury pan, The New Indian Express reported.
Congress, BJP hold hunger strikes; protests underway at Pamba, Nilakkal
As tension prevailed in the districts falling in vicinity of the Sabarimala shrine, both BJP and Congress are trying to gain political points in the face of the ongoing protests.
While the BJP has openly come out in support of orthodox devotees protesting against the entry of women, the Congress said its hunger strike will be simply in solidarity with the protesters, rather than to oppose women's entry. BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai is sitting on a hunger strike in Pathanamthitta, KPCC is holding a hunger strike in Nilakkal.
Kerala Congress holds hunger strike in solidarity with devotees, say party not against women's entry
Inaugurating the day long fast, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president K Sudhakaran said they are not protesting against anybody going to Sabarimala. "Ours is a Gandhian protest to express solidarity with the devotees who are hurt by the SC verdict," Sudhakaran said.
Lord Ayyappa shrine to open today at 5 pm
The Sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ayyappa shrine will be opened today at 5 pm today for the next five days for monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Thulam.
The ritualistic Neyyabhishekom will be held only on 17, 18, and 19 October owing to the Ashtabandha Kalasom to be held at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple on 20 October. Udayasthamanapuja, Pushpabhishekom, and Padipooja will be held on all the five days and the temple will be closed on 21 October.
Workers removed from Nilakkal by police resume protests, block roads
Meanwhile, Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi workers, who were removed from the base camp, have returned to Nilakkal and resumed their protests. The local police have not taken any action against them so far. The protesters are sitting at the site where their shed existed earlier. The police had demolished the temporary structure and removed the protesters forcefully, few hours ago.
In Pictures: BJP workers protest police action against agitating Lord Ayyappa devotees
BJP leader Shobha Surendran protests police action against Lord Ayyappa devotees
BJP workers, led by party leader Shobha Surendran protested the police action against devotees who stopped women from entering Pamba by chanting Ayyappo Swami Saranam at Nilakkal.
Surendran warned that they will not allow the police to touch the devotees. "If the government is trying to suppress the protests using police, the BJP will stand with the devotees," she said referring to the police action on the protestors at Nilakkal.
Protesters stop women govt officials from entering Nilakkal
The protesters agitating against women devotees' entry into the Sabarimala shrine have reportedly stopped women government officials, who came for the situation assessment scheduled to be held at around 11 am.
Input by DA Verghese, 101Reporters
BJP rally in Pathanamthitta at 10.30 am to protest women's entry to shrine
According to CNN-News18, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will hold a protest meet at Pathanamthitta district, one of the entry points to reach Sabarimala, at around 10.30 am. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has said that no attempts to threaten law and order, or to stop women devotees from entering the shrine will not be tolerated.
Lord Ayyappa devotees visit Kerala from neighbouring Tamil Nadu
Devotees from various parts of the country congregate in Sabarimala when the shrine opens every month. This time also, a bunch of devotees from Tamil Nadu arrived in Nilakkal. They said that they were not in favour of allowing women at Sabarimala. They urged the government to take steps to protect the temple customs.
Police say ready to face situation in Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Pamba
Central zone inspector general of police Manoj Abraham said that the police are geared to face any situation in Sabarimala. "No person will be allowed to prevent devotees from going to Sabarimala. The police will do everything possible to implement the law of the land. None will be allowed to take law into their. Women of all age are free to go to the temple and worship. Police will provide them protection," he said.
He said that stern action will be taken against those who allegedly manhandled a woman devotee at Nilakkal yesterday. "We have registered a case and are investigating the incident," Abraham said.
Protesters pelt stone on police team as they demolish protesters' shed
Nilackal SH0 VS Vijayan said that some protesters had pelted stones on the police force when they demolished a shed, under which they had been sitting on a satyagraha for the last one week. They have been detained.
Kerala Police arrests 16 protestors from Nilakkal
The Kerala Police has arrested 16 people in all so far since yesterday's protest. Six persons who resisted the police attempt to evacuate the protestors have been arrested by police today, whereas 10 people were arrested last night in connection with the attack on a woman from Tamil Nadu. The women and her husband, who were going to Sabarimala were assaulted and prevented from proceeding further from Nilakkal
Cops forcefully remove mob protesting entry of women from Nilakkal base camp
The Kerala Police said that there was strong resistance to the police action when the protestors were evacuated. The Superintendent of Police said that no protestors will be allowed to gather at Nilakal and Pampa, the base camps of the Sabarimala shrine, as they are heavy security zones. Nobody will be allowed to block roads
Former Travancore Devaswom Board chief amid anti-woman entry protesters, says will sacrifice life to uphold tradition
Former Travancore Devaswom Board president, Prayar Gopalakrishnan said that the government was trying to suppress protests using police. He said he will go to Sabarimala ready to sacrifice his life for protecting the temple's custom and practices. He is also the coordinator of the Congress committee set up to steer the party programmes against the Supreme Court verdict.
'SC ruling will turn Sabarimala into a centre of prostitution,' a Lord Ayyappa devotee's bizzare claim
Suneesh, 35 year old protestor from Kodali of Thrissur says that Sabarimala will become a centre of prostitutes if the Supreme Court verdict will be implemented. He said that he will stop women if they try to enter the temple. "I came without any support of any organistation and will definitely manhandle if any woman tries to go through. I don't care of court verdict anyway," he says.
'Conspiracy to inject European culture '
Sujith,a devotee who came here all the way from Bengaluru to protest against the Supreme Court judgment, says that the judges delivered the verdict without knowing the sentiments of the devotees.
"I clearly doubt that there is a clear conspiracy behind the judgment to inject Europian culture thorough court of law. There is no question constitution morality when it comes to beliefs. I am staunch devotee of Ayyappa. It is my duty to ensure that the rituals should remain intact", he says.
No woman would be stopped from entering shrine
The Sabarimala Achara Samranshana Samithi activists who were sitting on satgraha for last one week have been removed from Nilakkal. The activists had yesterday stopped vehicles and forced women to get down. Superintendent of Police, T Narayanan said nobody will be allowed to prevent women from going to Sabarimala.
Travancore Devaswom Board's attempts to bring all stakeholders onboard fails
Amid the tense atmosphere that gripped the south Kerala shrine all through yesterday, the Travancore Devaswom Board went into a huddle with stakeholders, including the Pandalam royal family representatives and priests, to soothe frayed tempers amid escalating protests by the Hindu right and common Ayyappa devotees. There was, however, no breakthrough.
The meeting also attended by Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Yoga Kshema Sabha ended in a deadlock as the TDB stuck to its stand of not filing a review petition. PTI
Heavy security arrangements at Nilakkal as shrine opens to all women
The Kerala Police has made heavy security arrangements at the base camp of the shrine at Nilakkal, where scores of devotees had gathered yesterday to stop the entry of women to the shrine. The police has deployed two companies of women personnel to tackle the women protesters and offer protection to women devotees who may try to enter the shrine today.
The state authorities have deployed wround 500 policemen, including 100 women policeat Nilakkal.
Image Courtesy: TK Devasia
Kerala CM, Police assure women devotees of security, say won't allow anyone to take law and order in their hands
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, facing a tough time tackling the highly emotive religious issue which has also acquired political overtones, issued a stern warning to those who dared block devotees from entering the temple. The Kerala Police chief also reiterated the chief minister's sentiment and said that the police force will stay alert and will not allow anyone to take law and order into their own hands.
Tension in Kerala as Sabarimala opens gate for devotees
With the gates set to be opened for the first time since the Supreme Court last month lifted the centuries-old ban on women in the 10-50 age group and allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine, 20 km from Nilackal and about 225 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala waited with bated breath amid ominous warnings of "mass suicides" and threats of disruption.
Various media reports from the ground suggested dramatic scenes played out at the hill shrine.