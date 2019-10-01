S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington, meeting comes amid India-US trade discussions

Washington DC: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington on Monday.

The meeting has come at a time when New Delhi and Washington are in advanced stages of trade discussions aimed at reaching a trade deal soon.

The external affairs minister is on a three-day visit to Washington during which he is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and the new National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US president Donald Trump revoked its preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines on UNGA summit, US president Donald Trump had said that New Delhi and Washington would reach trade deal "soon".