Russian President Vladimir Putin sends 'warmest' congratulations to India on Independence Day
In a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin said that the Russian -Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India on its 76th Independence Day. In a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said, "Russian -Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership".
"Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence," the statement by the French President read.
Putin highlighted India's importance in the world and said, "India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda."
He further said that over the decades, India has achieved universally recognised success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields.
"Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," the Russian President said in the statement.
Putin said he is sure that by joint efforts India and Russia will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of "our friendly peoples", in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level.
The Russian President further sincerely wished good health and success to the President Murmu and PM Modi, and extended happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India.
In July, Putin extended his greetings to President Murmu for being elected as the 15th President of India. He also hoped for further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas under her leadership.
Earlier in July, PM Modi spoke with Putin and reiterated India’s long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.
Both the leaders had also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.
They even exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign sees J&K's SHG members go all out making tricolour ahead of 75th Independence day
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has got a target of making 20,000 flags which is to be achieved in due time with the help of members of SHG
PM Modi hails power of tricolour, says it turned protective shield not only for Indians but also for other nationals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with all medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence on Saturday
Bill Gates hails PM Modi for prioritising healthcare, digital transformation while spearheading India's development
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates remarks comes on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day