Russian President Vladimir Putin sends 'warmest' congratulations to India on Independence Day

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India on its 76th Independence Day. In a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said, "Russian -Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership".

Putin highlighted India's importance in the world and said, "India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda."

He further said that over the decades, India has achieved universally recognised success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields.

"Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," the Russian President said in the statement.

Putin said he is sure that by joint efforts India and Russia will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of "our friendly peoples", in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level.

The Russian President further sincerely wished good health and success to the President Murmu and PM Modi, and extended happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India.

In July, Putin extended his greetings to President Murmu for being elected as the 15th President of India. He also hoped for further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas under her leadership.

Earlier in July, PM Modi spoke with Putin and reiterated India’s long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

Both the leaders had also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.

They even exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further.

