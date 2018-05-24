You are here:
Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea - agencies

India Reuters May 24, 2018 00:06:36 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to visit North Korea, Russian news agencies quoted a foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday.

Dates for the trip have yet to be agreed, she said. Earlier, the RBC news portal wrote that Lavrov would travel to North Korea on May 31.

That would mean him visiting before a proposed summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, Trump cast doubt on plans for that meeting, which has been scheduled for June 12.

Russia is considered an ally of North Korea, but has supported United Nations sanctions against it over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Lavrov accepted an invitation to visit North Korea last month.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth)

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 00:06 AM

