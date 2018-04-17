Russia says preliminary cause of deadly mall fire was short circuit - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday that preliminary findings showed a deadly mall fire in the region of Kemerovo last month was caused by a short circuit, the RIA news agency reported, citing a ministry spokesman.
A fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo killed more than 60 people, prompting public anger and the resignation of the region's governor.
(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 22:00 PM