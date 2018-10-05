Russia reiterates its 'unwavering support' for India's permanent seat in UN Security Council

New Delhi: Russia on Friday reaffirmed its "unwavering support" to India for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council as both nations called for reform of the powerful UN organ to better reflect the current world order and make it more effective in dealing with emerging global challenges.

The strong backing by Russia was expressed in the joint statement issued after the 19th India-Russia summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.

Russia and India also underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear programme in order to support international peace and security, to strengthen non-proliferation regime and to develop normal economic cooperation with Iran.

The statement assumes significance amid US' warning to all purchasers of Iranian oil to bring it down to zero by 4 November or face imminent sanctions from it.

The two sides called for all issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme to be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

Earlier this year, US president Donald Trump had pulled the US out of a nuclear agreement that the administration of former President Barack Obama had signed with Iran.

During the talks in New Delhi, Russia and India also reaffirmed their commitment to their special and privileged strategic partnership and asserted that this relationship was an important factor for global peace and stability.

The two sides reaffirmed the need to reform the UN Security Council to better reflect the current world order and make it more effective in dealing with emerging global challenges, said the statement titled 'India-Russia: an Enduring Partnership in a Changing World'.

"Russia reiterated its unwavering support to India for Permanent Membership in an expanded UNSC. Both sides resolved to work closely to ensure peace, security and equitable development both regionally and globally and to coordinate their efforts to address challenges to the stability of the world order," it said.

Currently, the five veto-wielding permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Putin on a host of global issues, the two sides declared their support to Afghan government's efforts towards the realisation of an Afghan-led, and Afghan-owned national peace reconciliation process.

"Concerned with the unabated violence and severely undermined security situation in Afghanistan and its adverse effect on the region, the sides resolved to work through the Moscow Format, SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, and all other recognised formats for an early resolution to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan, end terrorist violence, external safe havens and sanctuaries for terrorists and the worsening drug problem in the country," the statement said.

Both sides called upon the international community to join efforts to thwart any external interference in Afghanistan, to restore its economy, contribute to sustaining peace and security, economic and political development of a stable, secure, united, prosperous and independent Afghanistan, it said.

The two countries will direct their activity to launch joint development and capacity building projects in Afghanistan, the statement said.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed the situation in Syria and the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to support efforts and initiatives aimed at preserving the role of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, and preventing the politicisation of the activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Both sides also supported the idea of the establishment of regional security architecture, that provides equal and indivisible security to all countries in Asia and in the regions of Pacific and Indian Oceans.

They vowed to enhance interaction and coordination of efforts in the regional multilateral fora such as BRICS, G-20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Russia-India-China (RIC) and East Asia Summits. During the talks, India expressed its aspiration to broaden cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.