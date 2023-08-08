Rupee goes global: Brazil, South Africa next in line for India’s bilateral currency settlement

With an aim to promote trade in local currencies and advancing the long-term goal of internationalizing the Indian rupee, India is considering extending its efforts in bilateral currency agreements beyond the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia, targeting key partners in Latin America and Africa, a government official has said.

Countries like Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Senegal, and Tanzania are poised to become the next focal points for India’s initiative to facilitate transactions in rupees as it plans to convince smaller countries first to accept payment in rupees for transactions, Money Control quoted the official as saying.

Embarking on the preliminary phase and necessitating further deliberations, this strategy presents the potential for substantial advantages. During the fiscal year 2022-23, India has maintained trade surpluses with Brazil and Tanzania, tallying $3.25 billion and $1.39 billion, correspondingly. Conversely, India’s trade deficits with South Africa, Senegal, and Argentina remain notably modest, according to data from the commerce ministry.

An official who didn’t wish to be named emphasized the necessity to commence the rupee trade progression with smaller nations. This strategic approach seeks to facilitate an easier introduction to rupee internationalization, he said. The official underscored that these plans are in their initial stages and demand thorough discussions.

It may be noted that India has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month with the UAE to use the rupee and the dirham to settle bilateral transactions and a local currency settlement plan was also discussed with Indonesia during talks between the two sides on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar in mid-July.