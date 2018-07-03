2018 iPhone spotted with iOS 12, 4 GB RAM and a new processor

Apple is expected to roll out its latest iPhone series in September and as the days roll by, more and more rumours concerning the device/devices are starting to float around.

What we know for sure is that Apple is more than likely to launch three new models this year. Now it appears that at least one of them has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarking site reveals details such as the phone having iOS 12 and 4 GB of RAM.

Also, there is a possibility of a new processor running at 2.49 GHz and 6 cores, which in all likelihood could be the A12 chipset. The newer chipset - D321AP most likely suggests a newer model than the iPhone X's D22AP.

This mysterious iPhone model, which has been listed as 'iPhone 11,2' has scored a massive 4,673 in single-core performance and 10,912 in multi-core performance. To give some context on how powerful this iPhone is going to be, the current fastest Android phone, OnePlus 6, has a single-core and multi-core scores of 2402 and 8931.

As mentioned before that iPhone may be coming up with three new models for 2018 and according to a report in GSMArena, there will also be an entry-level iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and a single camera.

The second one might be a follow-up of the 5.8-inch iPhone X and finally a 6.5-inch iPhone Plus that should be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus and possibly have three cameras.