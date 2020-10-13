RUHS MO admit card 2020 released; exam to be held on 13 October, check ruhsraj.org

RUHS has made available the hall tickets for both online and offline applicants. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 2,000 medical officer vacancies

RUHS MO 2020 | RUHS Medical Officer (MO) admit card 2020 has been released by Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) on its official website - ruhsraj.org.

According to a report by The Times of India, RUHS has made available the hall tickets for both online and offline applicants. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 2,000 medical officer vacancies.

To download the RUHS MO admit card 2020, candidates will be required to login entering their name, father's name, date of birth, and mobile number.

The RUHS MO exam is scheduled to start at 3 pm on 13 October. Candidates will not be allowed to write the exam if they do not have a copy of their admit card.

The admit card will mention the details of the candidate, his/her registration number, roll number and other details as well as guidelines that the examinees will have to abide by at the time of the exam.

Steps to download RUHS MO 2020 admit card online:

Step 1: Log on to RUHS official website - ruhsraj.org.

Step 2: Under the Latest News section on the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "Admit cards for MO Direct Recruitment Exam -2020 are available for download."

Step 3: If you are appearing for the exam online, tap on "Admit Cards for Online Applicant" and if you are taking test in offline mode, click on "Admit cards for Offline Applicants."

Step 4: Enter the required details and download the hall ticket.

Here is direct link to download admit cards for Online applicants: http://recruitment.ruhsraj.org.in/momedical/clogin

Direct link to download admit cards for offline applicants: http://recruitment.ruhsraj.org.in/momedical/oaclogin