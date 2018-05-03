RSS workers in Kerala allegedly attack photojournalist, case registered against ten people

Malappuram: A photojournalist of a Malayalam daily was injured on Thursday when some RSS workers stormed the press club in Malappuram and allegedly attacked him, police said.

The RSS workers attacked him after he attempted to take a video of their alleged manhandling of a two-wheeler rider during a protest march taken out near the press club, they said.

Police said case a has been registered against 10 RSS workers under various sections of IPC including those related to unlawful assembly and rioting besides the Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint by photojournalist Faud Sanea, who suffered injuries in the legs and has been hospitalised.

The incident, which occurred on the World Press Freedom Day, was condemned by the media fraternity in Kerala.

Journalists took out a march to the Secretariat in Malappuram protesting against the attack on media personnel.

They raised slogans condemning the incident and lit candles to mark their protest.

Police said the trouble broke out when around 150 RSS workers took out the procession protesting the attack on an RSS office in the district two days ago.

The protesters blocked the road causing traffic snarls. The two-wheeler rider, on seeing the march, tried to leave the spot but the RSS workers intercepted him and took possession of the vehicle's key, they said.

On seeing Sanea taking some video shots on his mobile phone at that time, a section of the RSS workers barged into the Press club and allegedly assaulted him and snatched away his phone.

Police later recovered the mobile phone from the workers and returned it to the photojournalist.