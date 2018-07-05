Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

RSS worker shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Yogi Adityanath vows 'strong action'

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 08:26:31 IST

A 34-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Uttar area on Tuesday, the police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The assailants opened fire at RSS worker Sandeep Sharma in a lane at Daya Nagar late on Tuesday night, they said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared him "brought dead", police officials said adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs to the kin of the deceased and another Rs five lakh from the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Ayam Sarvhit Bima Yojna', a government spokesman said in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed a thorough probe into the incident and sought strong action against the culprits, the spokesman added.

No arrest has so far been made, police said.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 08:26 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores