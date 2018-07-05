RSS worker shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Yogi Adityanath vows 'strong action'

A 34-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Uttar area on Tuesday, the police said.

The assailants opened fire at RSS worker Sandeep Sharma in a lane at Daya Nagar late on Tuesday night, they said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared him "brought dead", police officials said adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs to the kin of the deceased and another Rs five lakh from the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Ayam Sarvhit Bima Yojna', a government spokesman said in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed a thorough probe into the incident and sought strong action against the culprits, the spokesman added.

No arrest has so far been made, police said.