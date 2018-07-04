RSS worker Sandeep Sharma shot dead by motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh; BJP MLA, party workers gather outside hospital

Firozabad: An RSS worker was shot dead by two unidentified, bike-borne assailants in the Uttar Pradesh area, police said on Wednesday.

The assailants opened fire at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sandeep Sharma aged 34 in a lane at Daya Nagar on Tuesday night, they added. Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Local BJP MLA Manish Asija and a number of BJP and RSS workers gathered at the hospital as soon as the news of Sharma's killing spread. The police are probing the matter, no arrest has so far been made.