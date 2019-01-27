RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says anti-national elements are trying to 'destroy peace with nefarious designs'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that "anti-national" forces are nefariously working for demolishing the peace and virtues in India.

"We do not pray for someone's misfortune; while only pray for happiness to all. But the anti-national elements are trying every bid to destroy the peace and virtues and are working on their nefarious designs," Bhagwat said while addressing an event in Kanpur on Saturday after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day.

The RSS chief said that only India has the capacity to counter and defeat these "anti-national" forces. "The whole world knows about it and is suffering from it, but only India has the capacity to defeat such forces," he added.

He also said that the standard of living of every Indian has to be raised if India has to become the "Vishwa-Guru".

"We take a pledge on this day to raise the standard of living of every Indian so that India may acquire the status of Vishwa-Guru once again," said Bhagwat.

