RSMSSB releases JE recruitment exam answer key and question paper; check details at smssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The exam was conducted fill 1,054 vacant posts of Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Civil Engineers
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the first answer key and master question paper for the examination held for Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma posts.
Candidates, who appeared for the exam can download the key from the official website smssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
These steps can be followed to download the answer key:
Step 1: Log in to smssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click the ‘Candidate corner’ of the Main Menu
Step 3: Select the Answer Key
Step 4: Download the ‘JEN 2020: First Answer Key of JEN (Civil) Diploma’
Candidates can follow these steps to download the question paper:
Step 1: Go to ‘Candidate Corner’ of the Main Menu
Step 2: Select the Question paper segment
Step 3: Download the ‘JEN 2020: Master Question Paper for Exam JEN Civil Diploma’
Candidates are allowed to raise objections, if any, regarding the answer key. They need to provide appropriate representations from 7 to 9 April.
A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 will be charged for each raised objection.
Check steps to raise objections below:
Step 1: Visit the official website smssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate Corner’ on the Main Menu
Step 3: Select the ‘Online Objection’ option
Step 4: Now, select the category for which you want to raise the objection
Step 5: Log in using your username and password
Step 6: Complete the online objection form
Step 7: Pay the fees online and submit it
The exam was conducted on 6 December, 2020.
The exam was conducted to fill 1,054 vacant posts of Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Civil Engineers under different departments like the Department of Water Resources, PWD Department, Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board, and Public Health Department.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/rsmssb-je-answer-key-2021-download-1613044563-1
