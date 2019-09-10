RSCIT Answer Key 2019: VMOU, Kota likely to release answer key for IT certification course exam soon; download PDF at vmou.ac.in

RSCIT Answer Key 2019 | Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) in Kota will soon release the answer key of Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam on their official website – vmou.ac. However, there has been no official confirmation on release date and time of the RSCIT answer key from the university as of yet.

VMOU, Kota, conducts the RSCIT exam, which is conducted across different districts of the state, in collaboration with Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited, Scroll reported.

The RSCIT exam, an IT literacy program, was held on 8 September, 2019. It offers to teach office automation system with the help of Microsoft office skills.

After the RSCIT Answer Key is released, candidates will be able to access and download the PDF of the answer key from the varsity's official portal.

How to check RSCIT Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the VMOU official website – vmou.ac

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'Important Notices' on the right-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: Select 'Answer Key of RSCIT Exam 08-09-2019'

Step 4: The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 page will appear on the homepage in a PDF format

Step 5: Download the PDF

After the answer key is released, candidates who have appeared for the RKCL exam will be able to compare their answers and estimate their scores.

Once the answer key is available on the VMOU's official website, the university will give the candidates a chance to raise objections and will also clarify if they have any doubts.