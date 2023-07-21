'Rs 50,000 for 5 hours of work': Woman shares Gen Z intern's idea of 'work-life balance'

Millennials and Gen Z have never been at par with each other. While the former pat themselves on the back for introducing the world to social media, the second-youngest generation or Gen Z takes pride in being the clear winners in terms of technology already. Now, stretching the battle further with ideologies poles apart, Sameera Khan – a Twitter user and Head of People Success at inFeedo – shared her recent experience interviewing a Gen Z intern. Based on Khan’s tweet, the interviewee expected ‘a work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.’

According to the microblogging site, the interviewer heads an AI-powered empathetic bot that helps enterprises build work cultures. As the conversation further progressed between the two, the Gen Z intern disclosed his preferences. Overall, he strived for a work-life balance with 5 hours of work. He further mentioned that he dislikes the culture surrounding Multinational Companies (MNC). It is for this reason that he wants to work at a start-up. Also, he is looking for a Rs 40,000-50,000 stipend for that work.

The potential intern’s appalling take on the matter has led Khan towards writing: ‘God bless the future of work.’

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

The post garnered over 7.1 lakh views. It attracted over 5,900 likes.

One user supported the potential intern’s move calling it a compelling approach. He wrote: “I love the fact that they set up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a few things with time. Nothing to laugh about here.”

The concept of work-life balance is great, but only if the youngster can cover all living expenses on his or her own. If mom and dad pay for home, food, fuel and fun, it simply reflects laziness,” said another.

Work-life balance is a great idea but only if the youngster can manage all living expenses on own earnings. If mom and dad are paying for home, food, fuel and fun, it simply reflects laziness. — namita (@namitaj68) July 20, 2023

The interviewer, continuing with her take on the matter, stretched the thread further. In another tweet, she added: “I see interesting opinions. Here’s my take: Prioritising work life balance early on is helpful, but while looking for the first few internships one should look for learning, growth, meaningful projects & peers. Balance gets struck eventually.”

Woah didn't expect this tweet to blow up. I see interesting opinions. Here's my take:

Prioritising work life balance early on is great but while looking for the first few internships one should look for learning, growth, good projects & peers. Balance gets struck eventually. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 21, 2023

Taking both prospects at face-value, the inFeedo employee added: “Your first few internships should help you understand what you want from your career in terms of work. Imagine having a work life balance but hating the 5 hours of work you have to do or the people you have to work with. Asking these questions around that is as significant.”

Your first few internships should help you understand what you want from your career in terms of work.

Imagine having work life balance but hating the 5 hours of work you have to do or the people you have to work with. Asking these questions around that is as important. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 21, 2023

The tweet engaged users in conjecturing fascinating prospects for futures with concepts such as work culture and work-life balance. Generation Z are said to be born between 1996 and 2012 and are currently aged between 11–27 years.