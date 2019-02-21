Rs 10 discount for people shouting 'Pakistan murdabad': Anti-Pakistan protests erupt after Pulwama attack

The attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force, killing 42 personnel, on 14 February, has released a fresh wave of anti-Pakistan sentiments across the country.

At around the same time when Kashmiri people, especially students, were being threatened and calls were being made to "boycott everything Kashmiri" in several parts of the country, others chose to concentrate on the role Pakistan had to play behind the terror attack.

While some anti-Pakistan protests were large scale and involved mobilised masses, others took place on an individual level. For instance, a food stall owner in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur has begun to offer a discount of Rs 10 on each chicken leg piece to customers who will say "Pakistan murdabad".

The stall owner, Anjal Singh, told ANI, "Pakistan has never valued humanity and they never will. That is why I think everyone should shout 'Pakistan murdabad' from their hearts."

Singh is not the only one to have seen the merit of harnessing ant-Pakistan sentiments in commerce. Delhi-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi posted a video on Twitter in which a man can be seen selling shoes in the middle of a busy road, News18 reported. However, instead of a hawker's call, he is seen shouting out "Pakistan murdabad"

The unidentified man can be seen pointing at a burqa-clad woman and asking her to repeat the "Pakistan murdabad" slogan as she passed by with her family.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Cricket World Cup could feature either India or Pakistan as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking a complete ban on Pakistan from the event.

After demands from fans, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh to boycott the World Cup match against Pakistan scheduled on 16 June, the office of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is understood to have kept ready a draft addressed to ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, according to a report on The Times of India.

BCCI has also removed Pakistan cricket-related memorabilia and a photograph from its headquarters in Mumbai, reported India Today.

In Jammu itself, massive anti-Pakistan protests in the form of demonstrations and candlelight marches were seen at Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari, reported PTI.

Protesters, comprising large numbers of Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and Dogra Front members, demanded action against Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism in the Valley."

In Uttar Pradesh, on 16 February, the day when the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans were returned to their families, those awaiting the arrival raised anti-Pakistan slogans, reported Asian Age.

The fathers of Uttar Pradesh's Ramesh Yadav and Bihar's Ratan Thakur, both of who lost their lives in the attack, urged the government to "give a befitting reply to Pakistan".

Effigies of JeM chief Masood Azhar were burnt in Varanasi. A Bharatiya Janata Party protester in Bhopal told the newspaper, "It is very painful. The terrorists are bred by Pakistan. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack Pakistan and teach it a lesson"

In Aurangabad's Begumpura area, several youths burnt the Pakistan national flag. Anti-Pakistan protests were also seen in London.

Meanwhile, on 19 February, a large gathering in New Delhi allegedly reached and jolted the gates of the Pakistan High Commission, leading Pakistan to summon India's Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest, reported Moneycontrol. At the India Gate, just a day earlier, anti-Pakistan slogans were raised, reported The New Indian Express.

Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave within 48 hours, district officials said, citing law and order situations in the aftermath of the attack. Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the order on February 18 directing the Pakistani citizens to leave the district.

On Wednesday, a Pakistani national lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail was allegedly lynched to death by fellow inmates, though it is not clear as to what drove the murder.

