RRB NTPC: Railway board releases admit card for phase 3 recruitment exam; here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam earlier today.

Candidates can download the e-Call Letter and City Intimation Slip by visiting the respective regional websites and entering their login credentials.

The NTPC exams are scheduled to be conducted from 31 January to 12 February. According to The Indian Express, around 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the written exams. As the test is being conducted at centres in the offline mode, the recruitment exam will see strict COVID-19 protocols being followed.

The report added that all candidates will have to wear masks and carry one extra for safekeeping. Guidelines are in place for the exam centres as well where all the candidates will be allowed to enter only after being checked for the temperature at entry using thermo guns. Those who end up having temperatures more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam venue.

Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website of your respective regional. For example, if it is in Guwahati, go to http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ and for Kolkata, visit http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link marked ‘New’ on the homepage which has been titled: ‘Download e-call letter and city intimation/ free travel authority card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth/ password in the given space

Step 5: Once details have been entered, press ‘Login’

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out

As per a report in The Times of India, an official notice stated that the admit cards will be given out in the online mode from four days before the start of the exam on 31 January.

It also said that necessary information regarding the exam will be sent to the candidates on their registered email ID and phone number.