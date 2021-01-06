RRB NTPC Phase-2 exam 2021: Board activates link to view exam city, date; test between 16 and 30 January

Candidates appearing for RRB NTPC recruitment exam will have to carry a valid photo identity card along with the admit card for verification at the test centres.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct NTPC Phase 2 exam between 16 and 30 January 2021. The Board has said approximately 27 lakh candidates will be appearing for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The board has activated the link to view the exam city and date on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who have applied for RRB NTPC 2020 exam against the advertisement number CEN 01/201 can check the call letter and city intimation slip. The admit card for the exam will be released by the Board 4 day ahead of the test.

All the relevant information regarding the examination has also been sent to the candidates on their registered email address and mobile numbers.

Here is the link to check RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam city and date.

The remaining candidates will be scheduled in the subsequent phases, the Board said. The recruitment exam is being conducted in multiple phases this time adhering to strict health guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, candidates have been asked to visit the official website for the latest updates on the NTPC recruitment process.

As per a report by Times Now, NTPC recruitment exam dates, city, travel passes for reserved candidates would first be made available on the regional websites.

The RRB NTPC Phase-1 exam is currently underway. The exam started on 28 December 2020 and will continue till 13 January 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the test have said that the paper so far has been moderate.

The recruitment drive is being carried out by RRB to fill 35,208 vacant posts. The mega recruitment process has been started by 21 RRBs from 15 December 2020.