RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019: Results for second stage to be declared soon on zonal website, says report; visit rrbcdg.gov.in for details

RRB JE CBT 2 Results 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce results for the second stage computer-based test to recruit junior engineers (RRB JE 2019 CBT-2 Results), according to reports.

According to Jagranjosh.com, the result will be declared on its zonal website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB, however, has not issued any notification on the result date as yet. Once the result date is confirmed, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result.

Steps to check RRB JE CBT-1 result 2019 through the official portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RRB JE 2019 for CBT 2 Result'.

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your credentials

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the PDF for further reference.

The final answer keys of RRB JE CBT-2 2019 were released on 10 October, candidates could access it till 12 October.

The minimum qualifying marks for different categories are — Unreserved (UR) -40 percent, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-30 percent, Scheduled Caste (SC)-30 percent and Scheduled Tribe (ST) -25 percent.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examination was conducted from 28 August to 1 September at various exam centres. RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 was cancelled at few exam centres due to technical issue and was rescheduled to 19 September.

The railway board is planning to fill over 13,000 posts — including junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.

