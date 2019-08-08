RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to release scores of computer-based test soon on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019| Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the results of the RRB Computer-based test (CBT) stage-1 soon on the official website.

News of the RRB JE result being declared on Wednesday was doing the rounds however, the railway officials have still not confirmed on the release date. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the result will either be declared by the end of this week or staring of next week.

Once published, candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the RRB official website – rrbcdg.gov.in to check their scores.

A previously released RRB notification said: "The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalisation and list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly."

Once the board declares the 'RRB JE CEN 03/2018 CBT-1' result, candidates will be able to check their result by logging on to the regional websites of RRBs.

Steps to check RRB JE CBT-1 result 2019 through official portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Download RRB JE 2019 for CBT 1 Result'.

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your credentials

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the PDF for further reference.

The CBT-1 exam, which was conducted between 22 May to 2 June, 2019, carried 100 multiple-choice questions and candidates were given 90 minutes to complete the exam.

RRB conducted conducted the examination for the posts of junior engineer, junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendant (DMS), and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

