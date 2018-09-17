RRB Group D Level 1 2018 examination starts today; Railway department to recruit for 62,907 posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct RRB Group D Level 1 examinations on Monday.

The RRB will conduct the recruitment examination for 62,907 Group D vacancies. The vacancies are for posts like - gateman, pointsman, porter, helper and other posts in the Railway department, Times of India reported.

The examination for the RRB Group D will be held in three shifts on given dates. According to The Free Press Journal, the timings are 9 am, 12.30 am and 4 pm.

RRB will conduct a computer-based 90-minute exam. There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) which will carry negative marking of 1/3rd number for each wrong answer.

The question list will consist - 25 questions from mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, 25 from of General Science and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The admit cards for the examination were released on 13 September. To check further details candidates can visit the official website of RRB, indianrailways.gov.in