RRB ALP Result 2018-19: Answer key, provisional score card released on regional RRB websites; result to be out soon

RRB ALP Result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key, question paper and provisional scorecard for the Computer-based Test (CBT) conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technicians. The provisional score card is available on zonal websites of the RRB.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key, question paper and provisional score card:
Step 1: Visit the official regional website.
Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB CBT 2 scorecard, final answer key’.
Step 3: Log in using the registration number.
Step 4: View and download the answer key.
Following is the list of the regional RRB websites where the answer key, provisional score card and question paper will be available:
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
The CBT was held on 21, 22 and 23 January and 9 February and the score card and answer key link will be deactivated after 11.55 pm on 25 March. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by the end of this recruitment drive. The result of this exam, qualifying candidates eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process, will be released on 6 April. The exam will be conducted on 16 April.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 16:51:47 IST