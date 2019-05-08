RRB ALP Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board releases admit card for Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 3 on rrbalp.digialm.com

RRB ALP Admit Card 2019| Admit cards for Railway Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) technician aptitude test stage 3 have been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB). The RRB ALP technician admit card 2019 is available to download from the official website of the board rrbalp.digialm.com

The Board has also released the travel pass for the aptitude test. Interested candidates who are willing to appear for the test can log on to the website and download the travel pass along with the admit card at the earliest.

The board has also posted the revised result of ALP CBT 2 (Computer Based Test) on the homepage as the earlier one contained errors in answer keys of few questions and scores of some candidates.

Steps to download the RRB ALP CBT 3 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the RRBs official website rrbalp.digialm.com

Step 2: Login by entering your registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: Hit submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of it for future use.

The aptitude test will be completely (CBT) and there will be no negative marking. Candidates can access their revised ALP CBT 2 scores, along with e-Call Letter and Travel Pass at the official website.

