RRB ALP 2018 recruitment exam to be held today; check indianrailways.gov.in to know paper pattern, selection procedure

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians (RRB ALP 2018) recruitment exam on Tuesday, 21 August.

The RRB also released admit cards four days prior to the examination which is available on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment, reported India Today.

The RRB ALP 2018 exam's duration will be of 60 minutes and it will be conducted in 15 languages. The exam will have 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The section wise breakdown of subjects and marks include 20 questions for Mathematics, 20 questions of General Science, 25 questions for Reasoning and 10 questions under General Awareness.

Candidates are required to secure at least a score of 42 marks in each of the section which is applicable to all candidates.

As reported by the RRB, close to 34 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 200 kilometres, and 40 lakh candidates within 500 kilometres of their home cities.

Selection procedure of RRB exam 2018:

For Group C:

The selection will be done on the basis of the CBT. Once qualified, candidates will undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage CBT will have to undergo computer-based Aptitude Test (AT).

For Group D:

The selection will be done on the basis of the CBT and once qualified, candidates will undergo the PET.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of RRB, indianrailways.gov.in.