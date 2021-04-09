RPSC Student Lecturer (Commerce) 2018 marks declared; steps to check score on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The exam for paper 1 of RPSC School Lecturer was conducted on 9 January, 2020, and paper II for Commerce was conducted on 10 January, 2020

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the marks for the School Lecturer (Commerce) exam 2018 on its website on 8 April (Thursday). Candidates can visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their scorecard.

The exam was divided into two sections. Paper 1 included two sections namely General Awareness and General Studies while Paper II was based on the subject.

As per the 2018 advertisement, candidates were asked to answer 75 questions for 150 marks in Paper 1, whereas, a total of 150 questions for 300 marks were asked from the students who appeared for the exam that was for different subjects including Commerce.

Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to view their marks:

Step 1: Visit the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage in the news and events section, click on the link ‘Marks (As Per Hon. High Court Order) for School Lect (School Edu) Exam 2018 (Commerce)’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the arrow next to the above option to open a new window.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security key. Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Download your scorecard.

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference.

The exam for paper 1 of RPSC School Lecturer was conducted on 9 January, 2020, and paper II for Commerce was conducted on 10 January, 2020. The advertisement for the exam was released on 13 April, 2018.