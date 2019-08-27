RPSC SI Result 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases scores for sub-inspector recruitment exam on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI Result 2019 | Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the result for RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) examinations today (Tuesday, 27 August).

Those candidates who appeared in RPSC SI exam can check their scores by logging on to the the RPSC official site — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC has uploaded the results in a PDF format for candidates to check and download it.

As per Jagran Josh, RPSC had conducted the exam on 7 October, 2018 for the recruitment for the post of Sub Inspector. The exam was held in an offline mode at multiple centres across Rajasthan.

According to The Times of India, as many as 11346 candidates have cleared the examination in 2019.

Steps to check the RPSC SI result 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016 Result'

Step 3: Your result will appear on PDF format

Step 4: Check for your score by using your Roll Number

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.

Those who qualify in the test, will then have to appear for the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Aptitude test and an Interview round.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had invited applications for the post of SI and Platoon Commander during the months of April and May, 2018, for 147 posts which were later increased to 494.