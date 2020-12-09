RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results, cut-off marks declared; visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for details

The recruitment exam was conducted in January 2020 to fill 5,000 school teacher vacancies in 20 different subjects

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result and cut-off marks of the Main and Reserve List of School Lecturer (Maths) recruitment exam 2018 on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report by Scroll, the recruitment exam was conducted to fill 5,000 school teacher vacancies in 20 different subjects. The recruitment exam was conducted by RPSC in January 2020.

The provisional list of candidates for eligibility was released by the commission on 27 July 2020. The result has been released after the verification of documents of the candidates.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the result mentions the roll number and rank of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the News and Events section, click on the link that reads, "Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for School Lecturer (School Edu)- 2018 (Mathematics)" or "Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu) - 2018 (Mathematics)".

Step 3: The RPSC Lecturer Result 2018 will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your roll number and the rank secured by you in the list.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the cut-off marks

Candidates can access the RPSC Result and cut-off marks (Reserve List) for School Lecturer (School Edu) - 2018 (Mathematics) directly by copying the URL (https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/8057395F076C43608326963C2FA24A20.pdf) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar. One can also access the page by clicking here. Candidates can access the RPSC Result and Cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018 (Mathematics) by clicking here or visiting the URL (https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/74F3B94C3ADD413583D689A77B5BE962.pdf) on their web browser.