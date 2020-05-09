RPSC releases result for Junior Legal Officer written exam; candidates can check their score on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the written exam result for recruitment of Junior Legal Officer. Those who appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting the official website Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was conducted on 26 and 27 December last year.

Candidates who cleared the written exam will be called for an interview. The dates for the interview will be announced later.

Twenty-three candidates have been selected in tribal sub plans (TSP) area, while 435 have been shortlisted in non-TSP area.

TSP areas are those villages of Rajasthan which have more than 50 percent of tribal population.

The cut off for general category candidates in TSP area is 97.60, while it is 106.40 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

In case of non-TSP area, the cut off for general category is 154.25, while that for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are 124.48 and 117.33, respectively. The cut-off marks for other backward class is 150.56, while that for economically weaker section is 152.33.

The commission had invited application for the post of Junior Legal Officers in September 2019. There are 11 posts in TSP area and 145 in non-TSP area.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Junior Legal Officer written result

Step 3: Keep your admit card ready for checking the roll number on the list

Step 4: Check your name on the list (area for which you appeared).

