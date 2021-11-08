RPSC RAS 2021: Window to challenge prelims exam answer key opens; check details here

The option to challenge the answer key is available till 10 November

The window to challenge and raise objection in the prelims answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2021 preliminary exam has been opened by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The option to challenge the answer key is available till 10 November.

Applicants can now raise objections and challenge the answer key by visiting the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The procedure to challenge the answer key is as follows:

- Go to the official website, https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

- Click on the link that reads ‘answer key objection for RPSC RAS’ on the homepage

- On the new page, key in your details such as username and password

- After logging in, raise an objection by paying the mentioned fee

- Submit it and then print the objection for future use

Direct link to answer key: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/9F9DEBA9-0C3F-4787-A720-45DEED5B669C.pdf

Candidates are informed that a sum of Rs 100 per question has to be paid as an application fee for raising an objection to an answer. Once the objections have been raised, the commission will prepare the final answer key and release the result of the RPSC RAS 2021 prelims.

The preliminary exam was conducted on 27 and 28 October in offline mode. Only those candidates who are able to clear the prelims will qualify to appear in the main examination. Once a candidate clears the main examination, he/she will be called in for an interview.

Around 6,48,181 candidates had appeared this year for the RPSC RAS exam which was held across 2,046 centres in the state. The answer key for the preliminary examination was released on 3 November.

This recruitment drive is being carried out for filling up a total of 988 posts. Out of which, 363 vacancies are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts will be filled by Subordinate Services.