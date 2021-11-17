RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam 2018: Admit cards for interview round out; check direct link here

The selection process of the exam has three stages which is the preliminary stage, the main exam and then the personal interview

The admit cards for the interview round of the Assistant Engineer (AE) Combined Competitive Examination 2018 have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) today, 17 November.

Applicants who have qualified for the RPSC AE 2018 interview can download their call letters from the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Step-wise procedure to download the admit card is here:

- Visit the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

- Go to the link for RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam 2018 hall ticket

- Key in your details and login to the RSPC portal

- The RPSC AE hall ticket will appear on your screen

- Keep a printout of RPSC AE your admit card

Click here for direct link to download the admit card.

The admit card is to be downloaded by candidates who have qualified for the interview round of AE Combined Competitive Exam, 2018 (Electrical/Mechanical Engineering). The interview for the RPSC AE combined competitive exam 2018 will be conducted on 22 November.

The interview will test the applicants on their personality, character and other factors, as well as their knowledge of Rajasthani culture, according to Hindustan Times.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the interview, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Candidate’s also have to bring a COVID19 negative test report which should not be more than 72 hours old from the date of the interview at the Commission’s office. The test report has to be produced in view of the prevailing coronavirus guidelines. It is also mandatory for applicants to wear a face mask to the interview round.

The selection process of the exam has three stages which is the preliminary stage, the main exam and then the personal interview.

The admission process for RPSC AE combined competitive exam 2018 began on 30 April, 2018. The main exams were held from 3 to 5 December 2019 and tested the applicants on aspects of Engineering as well as Hindi language.