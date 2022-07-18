RPF personnel save man from being hit by train, watch video here

When railway workers saw the man struggling to get back to the platform, they rushed to save him from both sides of the railway tracks and were successful in lifting him safely

In a recent incident, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a man from being hit by a train at KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru. The video of the incident that has now gone viral shows the security personnel running toward him and pulling him back to safety.

The incident happened on 15 July and the clip of the same was shared on Twitter by the official account of the Bengaluru Division of the Railway Protection Force. The RPF personnel who saved the man’s life were identified as constable Pradeep Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Ravi G D.

Here is a clip from the incident:

#MissionJeewanRaksha#RPFBengaluru Going beyond the call of duty while Pradeep Kumar, CON & ASI.Ravi.G.D on duty at K.R.Puram Rly sn saved the life of a passenger trying to cross rly track and fell down on the track before train approached the platform @RailMinIndia@RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/Y5TRFCHPkY — Sr.DSC RPF Bengaluru (@rpfswrsbc) July 15, 2022

When railway workers saw the man struggling to get back to the platform, they rushed to save him from both sides of the railway tracks and were successful in lifting him safely. Moments later, the train could be seen passing through the tracks in speed. Reacting to the video, a user said, "Great job RPF".

Grt job RPf — Arun Surya Valpa (@ArunValpa) July 16, 2022

Another wrote, “Good job RFP personnel! I see there was another civilian helping out too. Good job red shirt dude and great team work!”

Grt job RPf — Arun Surya Valpa (@ArunValpa) July 16, 2022

“#RPF doing great job in keeping railway station safe. Still railway needs find innovative ways to provide safe access between platform, now days platforms became longer, need more safe passage at regular intervals on platforms,” wrote a user.

#RPF doing great job in keeping railway station safe. Still railway needs find innovative ways to provide safe access between platform, now days platforms became longer, need more safe passage at regular intervals on platforms — MohanV (@vmohan388) July 17, 2022



"That man seems drunk. Crossing railway track in station should be taken care of, a life saved but that's an insane act despite there're proper crossing flyover," pointed out another.

That man seems drunk. Crossing railway track in station should be taken care of, a life saved but that's a insane act despite there're proper crossing flyover — Praveen Kumar BK (@praveenkumarbk_) July 16, 2022

Some of the users suggested that the person should be penalised for crossing the railway track.

The person should be penalized for crossing the railway track — R. Gopalakrishnan (@blr3630) July 17, 2022

The footage does not, however, make it clear if the man fell on purpose. The video has received more than 4,000 views so far.