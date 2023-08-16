RPF officer who killed 4 in train made burqa-clad woman chant 'Jai Shree Ram', probe finds

Fresh insights have emerged in the investigation of the grim incident in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh shot dead four persons in July 31.

According to reports, Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary reportedly encountered a female passenger wearing a burqa as he patrolled the train carriages.

Brandishing his firearm, he subjected the woman to a distressing ordeal, forcing her to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’.

The lady passenger has reportedly told the police that after chanting the slogan, Chetan Singh’s agitation escalated, and he demanded a louder recitation, to which she acquiesced.

The incident came to the forefront of attention during a comprehensive police investigation. It was disclosed that the entire episode was captured by surveillance cameras placed within the train compartments.

The woman in question has become a pivotal witness in the case. Adding a layer to the inquiry, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has also interrogated the implicated RPF constable.

Currently held in judicial custody for the alleged murder of four individuals, including an ASI, Constable Chetan Singh’s fate hangs in the balance.

The dreadful incident transpired aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The victims have been identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh, and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The shocking event was indelibly captured on video footage. In the recording, Chetan Singh, the RPF constable, is seen gripping a firearm as a man succumbed to bullet injury caused by him.

This distressing scene unfolded alongside his efforts to intimidate the passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, close to Maharashtra’s Palghar station.

Notably, during the incident on July 31, Chetan Singh coerced the passengers to demonstrate their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.