New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over as many as 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits under the ‘Rozgar Mela’ being organised at 45 locations across India on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on November 22 under Rozgar Mela organised across India at 45 places: Ministry of Personnel (File Picture) pic.twitter.com/QrLAtn5u6C — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

“The Prime Minister will also address the appointees via video conferencing,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly-inducted appointees under the scheme,” added the statement.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh).

“In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’ module which is an online orientation course for all the new appointees in various government departments.

“It will include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them acclimatise to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies,” the statement added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.