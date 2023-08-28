Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits through video conferencing as part of the government’s Rozgar Mela initiative.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/bEpd3ddb5t — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Congratulating the new recruits, the Prime Minister said he would like to call the new appointees ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ of the people of India in this ‘Amrit Kaal’.

VIDEO | “I congratulate all of you on becoming the ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal,” PM Modi tells newly-inducted recruits as he addresses Rozgar Mela, being held at 45 locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/a4XQ25f3Me — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2023

“I congratulate all of you on becoming the ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal,” said PM Modi during Rozgar Mela which is being held at 45 locations across the country. He said that several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for our youth. He also reiterated that India will become one of world’s top three economies in this decade. “When I give this guarantee, I do that will full responsibility,” said the Prime Minister. Listing out the growth is different sectors, he said that there has been increase in manufacturing which has also created new job opportunities. “Walking on the paths of vocal for local mantra, the government is focusing on the purchase of Made-in-India laptops, and computers. This has increased manufacturing and created new job opportunities too,” said the PM. He said the tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030, creating 13-14 crore new job opportunities for the youths. “We launched Jan Dhan Yojana nine years ago on this day; Besides financial benefits, this scheme has played key role in job creation,” said PM Modi. Through this Rozgar Mela event, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as the Delhi Police.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as constable (general duty), sub-inspector (general duty) and non-general duty cadre posts in various organisations under the MHA, a statement said on Sunday.

Strengthening of CAPFs as well as the Delhi Police will help these forces to play their multidimensional role more effectively like aiding in internal security, counter terrorism, combating insurgency, anti-left-wing extremism and protecting the borders of the nation, the statement added.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation, it said.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the statement said.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format, it said.

With inputs from agencies