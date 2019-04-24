Rohit Shekhar murder case: Delhi Police arrests Apoorva Tiwari, wife of ND Tiwari's son, after finding discrepancies in statements

The Delhi Police on Wednesday made the first arrest in the alleged murder case of Rohit Shekhar, son of late senior Congress politician ND Tiwari. After three days of interrogations, the Delhi Police arrested Rohit's wife of two years Apoorva Tiwari for his alleged murder.

Investigators had been treating the case as one of unnatural death after his autopsy report revealed he died of "asphyxia", that he was strangled and smothered to death.

Rohit was brought dead to Max Hospital in South Delhi's Saket area on 16 April.

The police had been questioning Apoorva since Sunday. A senior police official said they had found discrepancies in her statements, which led the police to suspect her involvement.

Apart from Apoorva, their servant Golu and driver Akhilesh are the main suspects in the case, reported India Today.

On 18 April, the Delhi Police had registered a case of murder based on the autopsy report and transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

Rohit's mother Ujjwala had also alleged that Apoorva and her family were "money minded" and wanted to acquire the family property. She had claimed that the couple had been having fights since the first day of marriage, also denying reports of Rohit having an affair.

"Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons Siddharth and Rohit because this house is close to the Supreme Court, where Apoorva is practising law," Ujjwala said, adding that Apoorva had expressed displeasure over the fact that Rohit's brother Siddharth wanted to give another family relative, Karthik, a share of the property.

India Today reported that Rohit and Apoorva had met through a matrimonial site in 2017 and got married on 12 May, 2018, but Apoorva moved back to her parents' house after they began to have frequent fights. She had reportedly returned to Rohit's house on 30 March.

Rohit's father Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at the age of 93 on 18 October, his birthday, last year. He, too, had been undergoing treatment at Saket Hospital for age-related complications.

The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief of minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Rohit had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly polls and had recently indicated that he would join the Congress.

With inputs from PTI

