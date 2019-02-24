In Facebook post, Robert Vadra says will 'dedicate larger role in serving people', denies reports of him joining politics

Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday expressed philanthropic sentiments in a Facebook post, a day after he moved a Delhi court seeking a copy of the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case against him. Vadra, who is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, said that after all the "accusations and allegations" were over, he would "dedicate a larger role in serving the people".

Vadra said the social work had helped him survive the attempts of "a decade of different governments" to "malign" him. "From the blind school, to Mother Teresa's missions, to serving at orphanages, and visiting people of different faiths and places of worship, and feeding hungry people outside hospitals and temples... Disaster management and sending help to Kerala and Nepal were satisfying experiences," he said on Facebook.

Soon after he shared the post, there was speculation about whether Vadra intends to join politics. His statement that he wanted to "dedicate a larger role in serving the people" is being construed as a hint that Vadra may join politics, barely a month after Priyanka took up the responsibility for the Congress' performance in East Uttar Pradesh.

However, speaking to CNN-News18, Vadra said he "doesn't have to join politics to serve the people". "But if I by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide."

Vadra also reiterated that he had cooperated with the ED in its separate investigations into his alleged money laundering and the Bikaner land scam in Delhi and Rajasthan. He added that the "years and months" he had worked on campaigns across the country have encouraged him to "do more for the people".

"Years and months I spent campaigning and working in different parts of the country, but mainly in Uttar Pradesh, gave me a feeling to do more for the people and make smaller changes possible by me."

Vadra also said that the "genuine love, affection, and respect" from the people had "humbled" him. "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people," he said.

His application for a copy of the documents was listed for Monday by Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The application, was moved through senior advocate KTS Tulsi, has sought a copy of the documents seized by the agency from Vadra's office on 7 December, 2018. In his petition, Vadra has asserted that as the ED has been interrogating him based on these seized documents, he should be given their copies.

The money laundering cases being investigated by the ED are related to the alleged purchase of illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The court had, on 16 February, extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till 2 March.

