Robert Vadra says he won't leave India or take part in active politics till his name is cleared in money laundering case

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday said he will not leave the country or take part in active politics till his name is cleared in the ongoing money laundering case.

He said, "I am in this country, (while) there are people who have looted the country and run away; what about them? I am always going to be in this country. I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name. That is my promise."

On 28 February, Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics. He had also hinted that if and when he chooses to contest he might do it from Moradabad.

"I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area. However, I can stay anywhere and I believe I will be able to understand them."

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till 19 March, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra. The next hearing of the case will be on 19 March.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.