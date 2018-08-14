RJ Malishka, Divine & Saloni Chopra go mute this Independence Day!

As the Independence Day comes closer, here’s a campaign we came across that left us all speechless!
As a build-up for their trailer launching at the stroke of midnight on the 15th August, celebrating ‘Manto’ the man who stood for freedom of speech & expression, Social Disruptor Malishka, Rapper Divine and Social Media Activist Saloni Chopra, all known for voicing out their opinions fearlessly, went mute.
Want to know why? Watch their videos below!
Saloni Chopra
RJ Malishka
Kyun bol rahe Ho? How how dare you? This is not us! Are you sure you want to say this? Log kya kahenge? Aye gapp bas! For all the times that people have tried to quell a voice.... this. Manto has been one of my favourite writers. I’ve carried him along on this trip to Chandigarh and this film is coming soon.. Bol ke lab azaad hain tere! This Independence Day . @Mantofilm ka trailer aa raha hai on 15th August. #Manto #Mantoiyat A post shared by Malishka (@mymalishka) on
Divine
This is how the makers of Manto took up to themselves to celebrate the freedom to act, speak & do as they want! What a courageous way to celebrate freedom. We’re inspired!
How are you celebrating the Mantoiyat in you, this Independence Day?
This is a partnered post.
Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:55 AM