Rising India Summit 2019 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi's address on 'Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities' at 8.15 pm



Rising India Summit 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address News18 Rising India Summit at 8.15 pm on Monday.

Through millennia India has always drawn its energy from crises, each one making it stronger and more innovative. As the nation sinks its differences and gains new resolve in the wake of the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, News18 Network is bringing together the best of Indian minds across disciplines onto a single stage next week.

The flagship event of India’s biggest media network is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections and is therefore aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.

It will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Kamal Nath to film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power- and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave on 25 and 26 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.