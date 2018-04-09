Rising crime rate against Dalits not necessarily a bad thing; it indicates strengthening of criminal justice institutions

The national discourse on the recent Dalit assertion has been fuelled by viewpoints of certain data analysts, who suggest that there has been a rise in the crimes against the SC/ST communities. This is a simplistic two-point data analysis, which is not the most proper way to analyse crime data. There is certainly a rise in the number of reported crimes against SC/STs, as can be seen in the figure below:

However, data on crimes, such as this one, can't be analysed and interpreted in an econometric way, like it has been done by so many scholars.

Rising crime, as reflected by the data, is not a negative thing per se. This simply means that more crime is being reported. In societies where there is a large occurrence of crime, the criminal justice institutions are naturally not fully developed and lack the power to render justice. Therefore, the people are systematically discouraged to approach the system, which results in underreporting of crime, this further leads to a lower crime rate. However, the low crime rate here is not reflective of the factual reality that there is less crime.

Hence, a rising crime rate is also reflective of the fact that the criminal justice mechanism and institutions are getting empowered and more are being reported, rather than the fact that more crime is happening. In fact, the actual number of criminal acts may be coming down, but we can't know it for a fact because naturally there can't be any data on the number of unreported crimes.

The above argument can be reinforced by the Figure below:

This chart gives us the rate of cognisable crimes under the Indian Penal Code, in all the States and Union Territories. As we can see Delhi is the UT with the highest crime rate and Kerala is the state with the highest crime rate. However, we see Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are ranked 26th and 23rd respectively.

Applying the same logic of a higher crime rate meaning higher crime will give us an amusing outcome here. This will mean that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have at least five times less crime than Kerala and Delhi. This, of course, is not factually true.

The theory that crime rate is rising as a result of rising number of criminal acts falls flat, considering the above situation. Moreover, it has also been asserted that there has been a decline in the conviction rate.

The conviction rate is still a better indicator of the functioning of the police authorities. It shows the total number of people convicted by the court compared to the total number of people who were charged by the police. A falling conviction rate can mean either of two things here.

Either the police is charging more innocent people under the SC/ST Act and they are being released by the court, or the police is just charging more number of people where the court is releasing the same gross number of people, hence the result is a decline in the conviction rate.

The first argument that the police are charging more innocent people is self-defeating and against the whole assertion that the crime is rising against the SC/STs. This just proves that more false cases are being lodged against innocent persons by the police and of course, the complaining party.

The second argument seems to be closer to the reality. The police are lodging more cases, which is increasing the pendency in front of the courts and hence the conviction rate is declining. The fact that there is an increase in crime rate can be reconciled with the fact that there is a decline in conviction rate as a corollary.

It can thus be emphatically said that the rise in crime rate is an indicator of strengthening of criminal justice institutions. Any other inference which can be drawn from this will lead to absurd outcomes, which can only be termed as politically motivated. This has also resulted in an unfair targeting of the Union government. In fact, the proper analysis of data reveals that the government needs to be complimented for the strengthening of the justice mechanisms, instead of being attacked.

The author is a senior fellow with the department of humanities and social sciences, IIT Bombay, Mumbai. He tweets @raghavwrong