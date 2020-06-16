You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rising COVID-19 cases touch 7,722 in Haryana, CM orders survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram for use as isolation wards

India Asian News International Jun 16, 2020 10:58:53 IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district to use them as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

This comes after Chief Minister chaired a meeting with state officials over COVID-19 preparedness.

"The Chief Minister has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports," Haryana CMO said.

Khattar also directed officials to enter details of people getting tested for COVID-19.

"He also said that it is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets his test conducted. He assured that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested for COVID in Gurugram, he only has to give his correct address," it added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 7,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 100 deaths so far.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 10:58:53 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Suicide prevention: Removing stigma around mental health, watching out for warning signs are key measures

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres