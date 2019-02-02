Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed CBI chief over objections of Mallikarjun Kharge: Profiles of candidates who missed out

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, in a dissent note sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objected to the appointment of IPS oficer Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI chief. Kharge in his letter said that officers without relevant experience of handling corruption cases should not have been considered for the post of CBI director.

"Both the Supreme Court judgement and the DSPE Act talks about experience in investigation of anti-corruption cases only (sic)," Kharge said in his letter. "However, the criterion decided in the meeting has diluted this to include investigation experience. This would be both against the letter and spirit of the DSPE Act which clearly states investigation of anti-corruption cases," he added.

Kharge also listed out three officers' names who met "the requirements of experience".

Here are the profiles of the candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee for the post of CBI director but who missed out:

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar

A 1983 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was appointed the Director General of CRPF in April 2017, two days after 25 personnel of the force were massacred by Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Before serving as CRPF DG, Bhatnagar was the director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to The Times of India, this was an ADG rank post which had temporarily been upgraded to a special DG rank.

Sudeep Lakhtakia

In February 2018, Lakhtakia took over as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Before his appointment as NSG DG, Lakhtakia — a 1984 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre — had been serving as Special DG in the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi.

A post-graduate in business administration, Lakhtakia, apart from serving at various positions in his home cadre and the elite commando force Greyhounds, has also worked with the Special Protection Group (SPG) for over nine years.

S Javed Ahmad

S Javed Ahmad, Chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, is a 1984-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. Given his experience as an IPS officer, he was one of the top contenders in the fray.

Ahmad served in the CBI for 13 years: starting as an SP and going up to the rank of DIG from 1994 to 2002 and as joint director from 2009 to 2014. He could not be promoted to post of CBI additional director, as the then home secretary Anil Goswami had not cleared the empanelment file of the entire 1984-batch IPS officers till his term came to an end.

Goswami was forced to resign for trying to stall the arrest of a former Union minister in a case, sources in the government told PTI. Ahmad was posted as Uttar Pradesh DGP and he led many initiatives such as the Twitter outreach campaign, UP100 and special helpline for women.

AP Maheshwari

In October 2017, Maheshwari was appointed the Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development. A 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Maheshwari was a special director in Border Security Force before he became BPR&D DG.

With inputs from PTI

