Rise Asset Management Private Limited: Generating multi-fold returns for clients

When Finance and Technology comes together, it would yield great results. Rise Asset Management Private Limited was cofounded by M. Mohan Krishna and G. Surya Prakash Rao. Mohan Krishna, a technical geek with his Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning concepts added to the stock market trading experience of Surya Prakash Rao, a financial wizard.

Rise Asset Management Private Limited carved a niche for itself in the field of wealth management. It is one of the most sought after investment management firms by the HNIs. It has devised various investment plans based on the requirements of its clients and help them in achieving their financial goals.

In this era of uncertainty where stock markets are falling down, NAV of mutual funds is going down and interest rate on bank deposits is being reduced, Rise Asset Management Private Limited has been providing consistent positive returns to its clients. Unlike mutual funds, it does not levy AMC charges on clients’ investments. There is neither entry load nor exit load on the clients’ investments. Moreover, there is no lock-in period of 3 to 5 years. Clients can invest from period ranging from 3 months to 36 months and receive returns of 26% to 100% for different investment periods.

It conducts stock market trading seminars and training sessions and transformed lives of several people by enabling them to make profit in stock market as their primary or secondary source of income. The management of the company assesses the requirement of each client and diversify their investments accordingly.

It has been incorporated as Private Limited Company under Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Its team comprises experts in Finance, Banking, Capital Markets, IT & ITES. Its stock market experts by analyzing technicals, fundamentals and option chain ensure in achieving the desired returns on investments. Its aim is to grow the wealth of its clients multifold and contribute its part to the society as part of corporate social responsibility.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.