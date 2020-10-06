Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till 20 October

The special NDPS court also extended the judicial custody of other accused arrested by the NCB last month

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till 20 October.

The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case last month.

A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the actress, her brother and other accused arrested by the NCB till 20 October, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

The special court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the actress and her brother. They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. The HC has reserved its order on their pleas.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Rajput (34) died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 June.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669